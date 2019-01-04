Scottish Gossip: Defoe, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Strachan, Brown

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Referee John Beaton has called in police after being targeted with threatening messages online in the wake of last weekend's Old Firm clash. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic hero Peter Grant says Jermain Defoe could be the signing that clinches the title for Rangers (The Sun).

Don Hutchison also believes Rangers can win the Premiership this season under Steven Gerrard (Daily Record).

Scott Brown has turned down Western Melbourne's opening offer as they try to lure the Celtic captain to Australia (The Sun).

Former Dundee United starlet Ryan Gauld is on the verge of a return to Scotland in a loan deal with Hibernian (The Sun).

Championship side Swansea City are targeting Rangers' Ross McCrorie this January transfer window (The Sun).

Celtic are preparing a second bid of £2m for Ivory Coast forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Daily Express, print edition).

Ex-Parkhead manager Gordon Strachan says it was an "eye opener" to see how much Rangers exposed Celtic's weaknesses in last month's Old Firm game (The Sun).

The Parkhead club are understood to be in talks about acquiring an interest in Shamrock Rovers (Daily Mail, print edition).

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the club are in danger of losing their top stars due to financial rewards waiting in England (Daily Express, print edition).

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Alfredo Morelos escaping punishment in the Old Firm game for a handful of flashpoints looks like a "stitch up", (Daily Record).

Ex-Rangers striker Andy Little says he is "proud" he decided to retire on his own terms and get on with his life (The Herald, subscription may be required).