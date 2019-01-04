FA asks for information after England footballer alleged to have 'taken cocaine'

The Football Association is asking people to come forward with information after an unnamed England player was reported to have been "kicked out of a nightclub for taking cocaine".

The allegation was made in the Sun newspaper by a "club insider".

The paper alleges the Premier League player took the drug during a pre-Christmas team get-together after an away game.

The FA can ban players found to have breached its social drugs policy.

The starting point for a first time offence is 0-3 months and the FA has the power to suspend players indefinitely if they have breached the rules multiple times.

Incidents of doping in English football are "rare" the FA says, but the governing body insists it "remains a priority for The FA to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs".

An FA spokesman added: "We encourage anyone with information about any anti-doping violation in football to report it to The FA."