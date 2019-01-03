Man City 2-1 Liverpool: How the incident-packed Premier League title clash unfolded

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero has scored 37 Premier League goals for Man City in meetings between 'big six' clubs - 16 more than any other player

Manchester City's victory over Liverpool reduced the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League to four points and reignited a three-horse title race - with Tottenham also in the mix.

Leroy Sane scored the winner after Roberto Firmino had levelled in the second half, following Sergio Aguero's opener at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

A game low on real quality was packed with high-profile incidents and had the watching world gripped to their sofas - and their smart phones.

Here's how it unfolded...

How did that not go in?!

18 minutes: Sadio Mane pokes a shot past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson that hits the post, only for John Stones' attempted clearance to rebound off the keeper and come agonisingly close to crossing the line, before the defender hooks it away...

Liverpool's official Twitter account questions how the ball did not go in after Sadio Mane hit the post and John Stones cleared off the line
The Premier League tweets a computerised image of how close the ball was to crossing the line
NBC uses a similar image to show it was agonisingly close to being a goal, with the captain &amp;quot;I mean...&amp;quot;
The Sportsman uses Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Fraser's surprised face from an interview on Tuesday next to the computerised image of the ball almost crossing the line.

Dan Middlehurst: I've got a sneaky suspicion that the John Stones clearance might be one of the defining moments of the season.

Kompany's a lucky boy

32 minutes: Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is booked for sliding in on Mohamed Salah, catching the Liverpool forward on the ankle...

Gary Lineker says Vincent Kompany was lucky not to see red.

Harrison Short: Pretty much exactly the same tackle Kompany made in a Manchester derby a few seasons back, after which he was sent off. Lucky boy this time around.

Loz Smith: Any other player and that's a red. There is a massive love-in for Kompany because he's a "nice guy".

Chris: Kompany very lucky there - out of control scissor action is usually a straight red.

Aguerooooooo

40 minutes: Aguero takes down Silva's cross before blasting the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle to give Manchester City the lead...

&amp;quot;Waaaaaaahhhhhhh!&amp;quot; says Manchester City's official Twitter account
The Premier League says Liverpool were 1.12cm away from taking the lead before Sergio Aguero's opener.

Adeyemi Adisa: Sergio Aguero is simply the definition of a world class finisher!

Eddie: What a goal that is from Kun Aguero. Lasers the ball into the roof of the net from a near-impossible angle. Could have taken off Alisson's head. Top drawer stuff!!

Neil Boughton: Aguero, best striker in the league, does it again.

Firminooooooo

64 minutes: Andrew Robertson volleys Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball across goal and Firmino heads in unmarked inside the six-yard box...

&amp;quot;Gggggooooaalll!!!! Get in there Bobby!!!&amp;quot; says Liverpool's Twitter account.
Gary Lineker says it was great play from Liverpool and that Trent Alexander-Arnold is too good a footballer to be a full-back, adding: &amp;quot;Must end up in midfield.&amp;quot;
Robbie Savage says it was brilliant from Liverpool's full-backs.

Kolo: Bobby Firmino... Peach of a player.

BakaOmubo: Robertson is bargain of the century.

Super Sane

72 minutes: It's not level for long! Sane drives into the area before firing a low, left-footed shot beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and in off the far post...

&amp;quot;Yyyyyeeeeeaaaahhhhh&amp;quot;! tweet Manchester City after Leroy Sane puts them ahead.
Jan Aage Fjortoft says Sane showed brilliant technique.
Gary Lineker says it was cracking football from Manchester City and a super finish from Sane. &amp;quot;Stating the bleeding obvious, but Fernandinho has been bloody brilliant,&amp;quot; he adds.
&amp;quot;I love football. What a game,&amp;quot; says Dan Walker.

Jamu Ngaji: Man City's Sane was having a game of a lifetime. Nice to cap it with a goal.

David Jarvis: Can someone explain how Sane didn't get to last to year's World Cup?

Guardiola loses it

82 minutes: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola throws his scarf to the floor after referee Anthony Taylor fails to give his side a free-kick and Salah nearly levels...

Phil McNulty says Pep Guardiola was fuming after Liverpool are allowed to play on, with fourth official Martin Atkinson having to restore order. Sort of.
&amp;quot;The scarf is obviously very expensive. In the end it was carefully placed,&amp;quot; says Gabby Logan.
&amp;quot;Guardiola just had a serious meltdown: plot and lost comes to mind,&amp;quot; writes Jamie Jackson on Twitter.

Phil Knight: Touchline ban for Pep surely? Over aggressive use of a scarf.

Can we play you every week?

90+5 minutes: Manchester City hold on for a huge victory that reduces the gap at the top of the Premier League to four points, while Benjamin Mendy is nearly confused for a fan by stewards after running on to celebrate...

Benjamin Mendy runs on to the pitch to hug Sergio Aguero, with a steward watching on.
Gabby Logan says, of the &amp;quot;354,000 matches&amp;quot; on live TV this festive period, that might have been the best.
Ian Dennis says it was a match that lived up to its hype and a very enjoyable contest. Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva were superb for City, he adds.
Stan Colllymore
Stan Collymore says City were the better team over 95 minutes and are favourites for the title. "In hindsight, Liverpool going with an ultra artisan midfield meant a lack of dynamism, especially when Fernandinho seemed to cope comfortably as City's one holder," he writes on Twitter.

Anthony: Fantastic advert for the Premier League that was, that's why it remains the most thrilling and arguably the best division in world football, no doubt.

meBADDEST: What a game!... what a night!.. premier league at it best... I don't think have ever seen a Guardiola team under so much pressure in a game.

Matt: That was such a good game of football. 100 miles an hour for 95+ minutes. Honestly I'd do away with the league structure and just have these two play each other every week.

Kyle: Brilliant game between 2 superb sides. Liverpool weren't at their best. City deserve a lot of credit for that the quality of the City goals were outstanding. Sane was superb and man of the match for me. Great 3 team title race we have now.

Top Stories

Man City v Liverpool reaction

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you