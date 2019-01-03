Cameron Pring: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol City left-back on loan

Cameron Pring has yet to play for Bristol City's first team

League Two Cheltenham Town have signed Bristol City's Cameron Pring on loan until the end of the season.

The left-sided 20-year-old, who can play at left-back, wing-back or further forward, was a youth player at Cheltenham before moving to City.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Newport, scoring once in 11 appearances and faced the Robins in League Two and the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I had some good times here so hopefully I can repeat that," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.