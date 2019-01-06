FA Cup third-round predictions - Lawro v Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac

The FA Cup third round is famous for its thrills and spills - but what does the famous old competition have in store for us this season?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has taken a look at all 32 of this weekend's ties and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.

For selected matches, including the BBC's two televised games - Newport v Leicester (16:30 GMT KO on Sunday) and Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 on Monday) - Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac has made her predictions too.

Which teams will suffer an upset, who will spring a surprise?

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Premier League v non-league

Gap Result Lawro SUNDAY Woking v Watford 110 0-2 0-2

Gap = how many league positions separate each team

Premier League v League Two

Gap Result Lawro FRIDAY Tranmere v Tottenham 74 0-7 1-2 SATURDAY Everton v Lincoln 58 2-1 3-0 Crystal Palace v Grimsby 67 1-0 1-0 SUNDAY Fulham v Oldham 59 1-2 2-0 Newport v Leicester 73 2-1 0-1

Premier League v League One

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY Burnley v Barnsley 32 1-0 2-1 Gillingham v Cardiff 45 1-0 1-1* Blackpool v Arsenal 49 0-3 0-2

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Premier League v Championship

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY Man Utd v Reading 37 2-0 3-0 West Ham v Birmingham 18 2-0 1-2 Bristol City v Huddersfield 11 1-0 0-2 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 23 2-0 2-1 Derby v Southampton 8 2-2 2-0 Newcastle v Blackburn 20 1-1 3-2 SUNDAY Man City v Rotherham 39 7-0 3-0

Premier League v Premier League

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY Bournemouth v Brighton 1 1-3 1-1* MONDAY Wolves v Liverpool 8 x-x 0-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Wolves against Liverpool (19:45 GMT KO and live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website) is a difficult one to call.

There is no doubt that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will make a lot of changes to his team, while Wolves are on a strange run of results - including winning at Spurs then losing at home to Crystal Palace - that makes it very hard to know what they are going to do next.

Annie Mac: Obviously Liverpool will play to win but I do think their focus is on the Premier League this year so I am going to give it to Wolves. 2-1.

Championship v non-league

Gap Result Lawro SUNDAY Sheffield United v Barnet 83 0-1 2-0

Championship v League One

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY Sheff Wed v Luton 10 0-0 1-1* Shrewsbury v Stoke 26 1-1 0-2 Accrington v Ipswich 12 1-0 2-1 Bolton v Walsall 17 5-2 2-1 Brentford v Oxford 28 1-0 2-0 Middlesbrough v Peterborough 26 5-0 2-0 Norwich v Portsmouth 23 0-1 1-0 SUNDAY Preston v Doncaster 13 1-3 2-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Championship v Championship

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY West Brom v Wigan 16 1-0 2-0 Aston Villa v Swansea 2 0-3 2-1 SUNDAY Millwall v Hull 6 2-1 0-2 QPR v Leeds 8 2-1 1-1*

* Away team to win at home in the replay

League One v League One

Gap Result Lawro SATURDAY Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon 13 2-3 1-0

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 70 points.

He was beaten by rapper Yatez, who has got eight correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 110 points.

Any points they score from Thursday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be added to their totals. Lawro is going for a 1-1 draw while Yatez has backed City to win 2-1.

Total scores after week 21 Lawro 1,800 Guests 1,670

Lawro v Guests P21 W10 D2 L9

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 21 18 3 0 57 +1 =1 Man Utd 21 18 3 0 57 +5 3 Liverpool 21 13 8 0 47 -2 4 Tottenham 21 13 6 2 45 -1 5 Chelsea 21 13 4 4 43 -1 =6 Everton 21 11 1 9 34 +5 =6 Leicester 21 10 4 7 34 +1 8 Arsenal 21 10 3 8 33 -3 9 Newcastle 21 8 5 8 29 +6 10 Fulham 21 8 3 10 27 +9 11 Burnley 21 6 6 9 24 +5 =12 Bournemouth 21 6 5 10 23 0 =12 Crystal Palace 21 6 5 10 23 +2 =12 Watford 21 7 2 12 23 -4 =15 West Ham 21 6 3 12 21 -5 =15 Wolves 21 6 3 12 21 -6 17 Southampton 21 5 2 14 17 +1 =18 Brighton 21 2 5 14 11 -5 =18 Cardiff 21 2 5 14 11 -1 20 Huddersfield 21 2 4 15 10 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 86 Lawro (average after 21 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis. 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)