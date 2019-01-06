FA Cup third-round predictions - Lawro v Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac
The FA Cup third round is famous for its thrills and spills - but what does the famous old competition have in store for us this season?
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has taken a look at all 32 of this weekend's ties and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
For selected matches, including the BBC's two televised games - Newport v Leicester (16:30 GMT KO on Sunday) and Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 on Monday) - Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac has made her predictions too.
Which teams will suffer an upset, who will spring a surprise?
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
Premier League v non-league
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SUNDAY
|Woking v Watford
|110
|0-2
|0-2
Gap = how many league positions separate each team
Premier League v League Two
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|FRIDAY
|Tranmere v Tottenham
|74
|0-7
|1-2
|SATURDAY
|Everton v Lincoln
|58
|2-1
|3-0
|Crystal Palace v Grimsby
|67
|1-0
|1-0
|SUNDAY
|Fulham v Oldham
|59
|1-2
|2-0
|Newport v Leicester
|73
|2-1
|0-1
Premier League v League One
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|Burnley v Barnsley
|32
|1-0
|2-1
|Gillingham v Cardiff
|45
|1-0
|1-1*
|Blackpool v Arsenal
|49
|0-3
|0-2
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Premier League v Championship
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|Man Utd v Reading
|37
|2-0
|3-0
|West Ham v Birmingham
|18
|2-0
|1-2
|Bristol City v Huddersfield
|11
|1-0
|0-2
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|23
|2-0
|2-1
|Derby v Southampton
|8
|2-2
|2-0
|Newcastle v Blackburn
|20
|1-1
|3-2
|SUNDAY
|Man City v Rotherham
|39
|7-0
|3-0
Premier League v Premier League
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|Bournemouth v Brighton
|1
|1-3
|1-1*
|MONDAY
|Wolves v Liverpool
|8
|x-x
|0-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Wolves against Liverpool (19:45 GMT KO and live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website) is a difficult one to call.
There is no doubt that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will make a lot of changes to his team, while Wolves are on a strange run of results - including winning at Spurs then losing at home to Crystal Palace - that makes it very hard to know what they are going to do next.
Annie Mac: Obviously Liverpool will play to win but I do think their focus is on the Premier League this year so I am going to give it to Wolves. 2-1.
Championship v non-league
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SUNDAY
|Sheffield United v Barnet
|83
|0-1
|2-0
Championship v League One
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|Sheff Wed v Luton
|10
|0-0
|1-1*
|Shrewsbury v Stoke
|26
|1-1
|0-2
|Accrington v Ipswich
|12
|1-0
|2-1
|Bolton v Walsall
|17
|5-2
|2-1
|Brentford v Oxford
|28
|1-0
|2-0
|Middlesbrough v Peterborough
|26
|5-0
|2-0
|Norwich v Portsmouth
|23
|0-1
|1-0
|SUNDAY
|Preston v Doncaster
|13
|1-3
|2-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Championship v Championship
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|West Brom v Wigan
|16
|1-0
|2-0
|Aston Villa v Swansea
|2
|0-3
|2-1
|SUNDAY
|Millwall v Hull
|6
|2-1
|0-2
|QPR v Leeds
|8
|2-1
|1-1*
* Away team to win at home in the replay
League One v League One
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|SATURDAY
|Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon
|13
|2-3
|1-0
How did Lawro do last time?
From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 70 points.
He was beaten by rapper Yatez, who has got eight correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 110 points.
Any points they score from Thursday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be added to their totals. Lawro is going for a 1-1 draw while Yatez has backed City to win 2-1.
|Total scores after week 21
|Lawro
|1,800
|Guests
|1,670
|Lawro v Guests
|P21
|W10
|D2
|L9
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|=1
|Man City
|21
|18
|3
|0
|57
|+1
|=1
|Man Utd
|21
|18
|3
|0
|57
|+5
|3
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|8
|0
|47
|-2
|4
|Tottenham
|21
|13
|6
|2
|45
|-1
|5
|Chelsea
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43
|-1
|=6
|Everton
|21
|11
|1
|9
|34
|+5
|=6
|Leicester
|21
|10
|4
|7
|34
|+1
|8
|Arsenal
|21
|10
|3
|8
|33
|-3
|9
|Newcastle
|21
|8
|5
|8
|29
|+6
|10
|Fulham
|21
|8
|3
|10
|27
|+9
|11
|Burnley
|21
|6
|6
|9
|24
|+5
|=12
|Bournemouth
|21
|6
|5
|10
|23
|0
|=12
|Crystal Palace
|21
|6
|5
|10
|23
|+2
|=12
|Watford
|21
|7
|2
|12
|23
|-4
|=15
|West Ham
|21
|6
|3
|12
|21
|-5
|=15
|Wolves
|21
|6
|3
|12
|21
|-6
|17
|Southampton
|21
|5
|2
|14
|17
|+1
|=18
|Brighton
|21
|2
|5
|14
|11
|-5
|=18
|Cardiff
|21
|2
|5
|14
|11
|-1
|20
|Huddersfield
|21
|2
|4
|15
|10
|0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|160
|David Ginola
|140
|The 1975's Ross MacDonald
|120
|Joe Thomas
|110
|Yatez
|90
|Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark
|86
|Lawro (average after 21 weeks)
|80
|Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg
|60
|Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte
|50
|Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis.
|40
|Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington
Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)
Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)