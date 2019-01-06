FA Cup third-round predictions - Lawro v Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac

The FA Cup third round is famous for its thrills and spills - but what does the famous old competition have in store for us this season?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has taken a look at all 32 of this weekend's ties and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.

For selected matches, including the BBC's two televised games - Newport v Leicester (16:30 GMT KO on Sunday) and Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 on Monday) - Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac has made her predictions too.

Which teams will suffer an upset, who will spring a surprise?

FA Cup third round: Annie Mac predicts surprise defeats for Liverpool & Everton

Premier League v non-league

SUNDAY
Woking v Watford1100-20-2

Gap = how many league positions separate each team

FA Cup: Woking 0-2 Watford highlights

Premier League v League Two

FRIDAY
Tranmere v Tottenham740-71-2
SATURDAY
Everton v Lincoln582-13-0
Crystal Palace v Grimsby671-01-0
SUNDAY
Fulham v Oldham591-22-0
Newport v Leicester 732-10-1

FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leicester City highlights

Premier League v League One

SATURDAY
Burnley v Barnsley321-02-1
Gillingham v Cardiff451-01-1*
Blackpool v Arsenal490-30-2

* Away team to win at home in the replay

FA Cup: Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City highlights

Premier League v Championship

SATURDAY
Man Utd v Reading372-03-0
West Ham v Birmingham182-01-2
Bristol City v Huddersfield111-00-2
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest232-02-1
Derby v Southampton82-22-0
Newcastle v Blackburn201-13-2
SUNDAY
Man City v Rotherham397-03-0

FA Cup: Manchester United 2-0 Reading highlights

Premier League v Premier League

SATURDAY
Bournemouth v Brighton11-31-1*
MONDAY
Wolves v Liverpool8x-x0-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Wolves against Liverpool (19:45 GMT KO and live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website) is a difficult one to call.

There is no doubt that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will make a lot of changes to his team, while Wolves are on a strange run of results - including winning at Spurs then losing at home to Crystal Palace - that makes it very hard to know what they are going to do next.

Annie Mac: Obviously Liverpool will play to win but I do think their focus is on the Premier League this year so I am going to give it to Wolves. 2-1.

Championship v non-league

SUNDAY
Sheffield United v Barnet830-12-0

Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Championship v League One

SATURDAY
Sheff Wed v Luton100-01-1*
Shrewsbury v Stoke261-10-2
Accrington v Ipswich121-02-1
Bolton v Walsall175-22-1
Brentford v Oxford281-02-0
Middlesbrough v Peterborough265-02-0
Norwich v Portsmouth230-11-0
SUNDAY
Preston v Doncaster131-32-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Championship v Championship

SATURDAY
West Brom v Wigan161-02-0
Aston Villa v Swansea20-32-1
SUNDAY
Millwall v Hull62-10-2
QPR v Leeds82-11-1*

* Away team to win at home in the replay

League One v League One

SATURDAY
Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon132-31-0

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 70 points.

He was beaten by rapper Yatez, who has got eight correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 110 points.

Any points they score from Thursday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be added to their totals. Lawro is going for a 1-1 draw while Yatez has backed City to win 2-1.

Total scores after week 21
Lawro1,800
Guests1,670
Lawro v Guests
P21W10D2L9
Lawro's League Table
TEAMPWDLPTS+/-
=1Man City21183057+1
=1Man Utd21183057+5
3Liverpool21138047-2
4Tottenham21136245-1
5Chelsea21134443-1
=6Everton21111934+5
=6Leicester21104734+1
8Arsenal21103833-3
9Newcastle2185829+6
10Fulham21831027+9
11Burnley2166924+5
=12Bournemouth216510230
=12Crystal Palace21651023+2
=12Watford21721223-4
=15West Ham21631221-5
=15Wolves21631221-6
17Southampton21521417+1
=18Brighton21251411-5
=18Cardiff21251411-1
20Huddersfield212415100

SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
160David Ginola
140The 1975's Ross MacDonald
120Joe Thomas
110Yatez
90Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark
86Lawro (average after 21 weeks)
80Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg
60Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte
50Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis.
40Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)

Find out more

