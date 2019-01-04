Dundee's Darren O'Dea 'embarrassed' after being given ban for simulating elbow in Livingston draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Livingston to fight Hamilton red card

Dundee centre-half Darren O'Dea has apologised to Livingston and Jack Hamilton after being banned for two games for feigning a blow to the face.

Livi striker Hamilton was sent off after a tangle with O'Dea during the goalless draw, but the red card was downgraded to yellow after an appeal.

Dundee had not appealed the simulation charge by Friday's 3pm deadline.

"In the heat of battle I've reacted in the wrong manner to gain an advantage," O'Dea posted on Twitter.

"I'm embarrassed by it as it's not the example to set."

O'Dea will miss the Scottish Cup tie with Queen of the South and the Premiership visit to Hearts.

TV pictures appeared to show Hamilton pushing O'Dea in the arm before the Irishman went down clutching his face.

That has led the Scottish FA to take action against O'Dea for simulation.

With Livingston having made an appeal, 18-year-old forward Hamilton was able to take his place on the substitutes' bench again in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen.