Huddersfield: Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon close to loan move

Puncheon's contract at Palace will run out at the end of this season

Huddersfield are close to completing the loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon.

Terriers boss David Wagner wants to reinforce his squad, which has dropped to the bottom of the Premier League.

Huddersfield have scored only 12 times in 20 top-flight games this season and Wagner wants to create more chances.

Puncheon, 32, has fallen out of favour at Palace this season and his five Premier League appearances have amounted to 11 minutes in total.

Puncheon has 24 goals and 18 assists from his 198 top-flight appearances but his last Premier League goal came on 15 May 2016.