Dominic Solanke: Liverpool striker's loan move to Crystal Palace off

Dominic Solanke won the player of the tournament at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke's proposed loan move to Crystal Palace is off because of concerns over his fitness.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the 21-year-old was a target for the January transfer window on Sunday.

But Solanke has not made a first-team appearance for Liverpool this season and was ruled out of recent matches because of a muscle problem.

Palace need a striker who is available to play immediately.

The Eagles have scored 19 goals in 21 Premier League games this season - only Huddersfield and Newcastle have scored fewer.

After his side's 2-0 victory over Wolves on Wednesday, Hodgson said: "It's a shame in many ways, we did have a genuine interest but the club has made a decision that it's not going to work out on this occasion.

"He's a fine player and I accept in this instance the club has made a decision it wasn't the right moment to do this deal and we will work with what we have."

Huddersfield and Brighton are interested in Solanke, while it is understood there is also interest from the Championship and clubs outside England.

Solanke, a former England youth international who has one senior cap - against Brazil in 2017 - joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2017.