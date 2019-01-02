Mark Sykes: Oxford sign midfielder from Glenavon
Oxford United have signed midfielder Mark Sykes from Glenavon for an undisclosed fee and finalised a loan deal for Wolves winger Jordan Graham.
Northern Ireland Under-21 international Sykes, 21, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the U's.
He could make his debut when the League One side travel to Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Graham's switch was agreed last week and he moves to the Kassam Stadium until the end of the campaign.
The 23-year-old had a loan spell at Championship club Ipswich earlier this season, featuring four times.
