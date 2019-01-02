Arsenal: Katrine Veje signs from Montpellier

Winger Katrine Veje has been handed the number two shirt by the Gunners

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal have signed Denmark winger Katrine Veje from French side Montpellier.

The 27-year-old has won more than 100 caps and had spells playing in Denmark, Sweden and the United States.

The length and terms of Veje's contract have not been disclosed.

"Katrine will bring experience and professionalism. She understands what it takes to win trophies," Gunners manager Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"Her variety of experience playing in different leagues around the world should help her adapt to the competitive standard of the WSL."

The WSL restarts on Sunday following its winter break, with Arsenal travelling to West Ham (12:30 GMT).