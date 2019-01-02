Josh Maja: Sunderland striker will remain in favour despite contract deadline - Ross

Josh Maja made his first-team debut for Sunderland in the League Cup in September 2016

Sunderland leading scorer Josh Maja will remain in favour even if he turns down the offer of a new deal this week, says Black Cats boss Jack Ross.

The 20-year-old scored the winner at Blackpool on Tuesday to take his goalscoring tally to 15 for the season.

Maja, who has been linked with a move to a host of Premier League sides, has been given a deadline of Friday to commit to club beyond this season.

"Even if that lapses nothing changes from my own perspective," said Ross.

"Because of relationship I have with him as a manager I will keep selecting him and involving him."

The start of the winter transfer window has already seen Sunderland convert Max Power's loan deal from Wigan Athletic into a permanent signing.

Maja, who scored on his league debut last season against Fulham in the Championship, has established himself as a Sunderland mainstay this season with 28 appearances already this term.

The academy graduate has reportedly been valued at £6m and attracted interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Southampton.

"He is a clever boy who takes on board a lot of the things you ask him to do," Ross told BBC Newcastle.

"He is getting better and better and he is an outstanding finisher, as we have seen time after time this season."

