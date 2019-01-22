National League news - January 2019

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from December here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and see our list of the latest manager ins and outs.

23 January

Dover Athletic have signed defender Dan McNamara, 20, from Championship club Millwall on a 28-day loan.

22 January

Aldershot Town have extended the loans of Birmingham City defender Dominic Bernard, 21, and Hull goalkeeper Will Mannion, 20, until the end of the season.

Bernard has made 20 appearances for the Shots, with Mannion keeping five clean sheets in 18 games.

21 January

Aldershot Town have re-signed Bernard Mensah on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old forward left the Shots a year ago to join Bristol Rovers and spent the first part of the season on loan at League Two leaders Lincoln City.

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Doug Loft on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old made 11 appearances for the club during a previous loan spell in 2009, when they were in League Two.

18 January

Hartlepool United have signed defender Michael Raynes, 31, on loan from League Two side Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.

Pools boss Richard Money has also brought in Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux, 20, and striker Nicke Kabamba, 25, from Havant & Waterlooville in similar deals.

Braintree Town have extended the loan of Colchester United defender Cameron James, 20, until 10 February.

Boreham Wood have signed 6ft 4ins goalkeeper George Legg, 22, on loan from Championship club Reading for the rest of the season.

Aldershot Town have agreed an undisclosed fee with Stevenage for striker Johnny Goddard, 25, who played 15 National League games on loan at Bromley earlier this season.

17 January

Barrow midfielder Kemy Agustien has left the club after failing to agree a new deal to the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Curacao international made 10 National League appearances for Barrow, scoring twice.

Havant & Waterlooville have re-signed striker Matt Paterson, 29, from Welling United.

He previously played for the club from 2015 to 2017 before joining Oxford City.

AFC Fylde have signed Norwich City defender Timi Odusina, 19, on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Gillingham striker Conor Wilkinson, 23, on an 18-month contract following a successful loan spell with the Daggers.

Meanwhile, defender Manny Onariase will remain on loan from Rotherham until the end of the season.

Solihull Moors defender Liam Daly, 31, has extended his contract with the National League club until the summer of 2020.

16 January

Leyton Orient have signed defender Jamie Turley, 28, on a deal until the end of the season.

Havant & Waterlooville have signed Swindon Town centre-half Chris Robertson, 32, on a one-month loan deal.

15 January

Barrow have signed Port Vale forward Dior Angus on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made four appearances for League Two club Vale, scoring once.

12 January

Salford City have signed full-back Joe Muscatt on a month's loan from Bolton Wanderers.

11 January

Sutton United have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Karlo Ziger on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old Croatian has been brought in because Jamie Butler is injured and Ross Worner is cup-tied in the FA Trophy.

Maidenhead United have signed MK Dons forward Samuel Nombe, 20, on loan for the rest of the season.

Nombe was previously on loan at Oxford City, where his spell came to an end on New Year's Day.

10 January

Steve Watson has resigned from his role as Gateshead manager to take up the managerial vacancy at National League North club York City - read more.

Wrexham have signed defender Kieran Kennedy, 25, from Shrewsbury Town on a deal until the end of the season - read more.

Sutton United have signed Slough winger James Dobson, 27, for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Winger Terry Hawkridge has left League Two club Notts County to sign an 18-month contract with Solihull Moors. The 28-year-old helped Lincoln to the National League title in the 2016-17 season.

9 January

Aldershot Town have signed forward Gerry McDonagh from League One club Barnsley on a free transfer on a deal to the end of the season.

The 20-year-old scored once in five games for the Shots during a loan deal which ended on 3 January.

8 January

Bromley have extended the loan of Grimsby Town striker JJ Hooper until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in six games in all competitions since arriving at Hayes Lane.

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended the loan of Colchester United defender Will Wright, 21, for the rest of the season, and agreed a new 18-month deal with Alex McQueen, 23.

Hartlepool United have signed Doncaster Rovers defender left-back Danny Amos, 19, on loan to the end of the season.

Maidstone United caretaker bosses Tristan Lewis and Simon Walton will remain in charge for the time being after two wins from their first three games in charge.

The club say they will make a further announcement by the end of the month.

Barrow have signed former Chesterfield defender Sam Hird on a free transfer from Alfreton Town.

7 January

Hartlepool United have terminated the contract of defender Andrew Davies by mutual consent. The former Middlesbrough and Stoke player joined Pools at the start of the season and made 12 National League appearances.

Solihull Moors have signed midfielder Luke Maxwell from Birmingham City following a successful loan spell. The 21-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal, with the club having the option of a further year.

Neil MacFarlane has left his position as manager of National League North club Kidderminster Harriers. Senior players Jimmy O'Connor and Russ Penn will join chairman Colin Gordon is overseeing the first team for the rest of the season.

5 January

National League North club York City have parted company with boss Sam Collins.

4 January

Barrow have signed 22-year-old Birmingham City striker Kyle McFarlane on a one-month loan deal.

Norwich City forward Mason Bloomfield, 22, has joined AFC Fylde until the end of the season on loan.

Boreham Wood have signed Peterborough United striker Idris Kanu, 19, and Ebbsfleet winger Sean Shields, 26, on loan for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Wood midfielder Connor Smith, 25, has joined National League South club Billericay in a permanent deal.

Harrogate Town have extended the loan of 19-year-old Leeds United defender Liam Kitching to the end of the season.

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross has joined Maidstone United on a month's loan from Colchester United after the Stones had Ross Worner recalled by Sutton United.

Dover Athletic have extended the loan of Cheltenham Town left-back Joshua Debayo until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Nigerian, who had spells at Fulham, Chelsea and Southampton in his youth, has made nine appearances for Dover since joining in October.

Halifax Town have signed defender Jacob Hanson, 21, from League One side Bradford City on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Braintree Town have signed 22-year-old forward Danny Rowe, defender Andrew Eleftheriou, 21, and 20-year-old defender Robert Atkinson on loans from Boston United, Watford and Fulham respectively.

3 January

Bromley have been kicked out of the FA Trophy after fielding an ineligible player in their first-round win over Sutton. Sutton will now face Spennymoor Town in the second round on 12 January.

Meanwhile, Sutton have loaned midfielder Josh Taylor to Maidstone United for the rest of the season, albeit with a recall clause once the first 28 days have passed.

The 23-year-old has played 23 games this season, the last of which came against Aldershot on 29 December.

FC Halifax Town have signed Blackpool striker Scott Quigley on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old had been on loan at Port Vale for the first part of the season, but started just one game for the Valiants in League Two.

2 January

Leyton Orient have signed Jordan Maguire-Drew from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old forward spent the first half of the season on loan at Wrexham, scoring three goals in 17 league outings, and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Wrexham have signed Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant, 28, for an undisclosed fee after a spell on loan with the Welsh club - read more.