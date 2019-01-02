Reece McGinley joins Crusaders on loan from Rotherham United

McGinley has represented Northern Ireland at Under 19, 17 and 15 level

Crusaders have signed Northern Ireland Under-19 forward Reece McGinley on loan from Rotherham United.

McGinley, 18, joined the Championship club in 2017 and signed professionally the following April, going on loan for a spell with Frickley Athletic.

"Reece has been exceptional in training and we are looking to give him more game time," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"We are helping Rotherham by getting him up to the speed he needs to be at."

McGinley, from Belfast, played for Liverpool's Under-15 team in the junior section of the 2015 Northern Ireland Milk Cup.