Tottenham should play at Wembley for rest of season - Neil Warnock

In Tottenham's new stadium, there will be a 17,000 single-tier stand, which will be the largest in the UK

Tottenham should be forced to play at Wembley for the rest of the season, says Cardiff manager Neil Warnock.

Spurs were due to move into their new White Hart Lane stadium in September but the project has suffered construction delays.

Cardiff lost to Spurs at Wembley earlier this season and were beaten by them again on New Year's Day.

"The league should enforce they play at Wembley for the rest of the season," said Warnock.

"There shouldn't be any chance of an advantage for our opponents. It's not our fault - we should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they should step in now and rather than seven or six weeks, they should make it until the end of the season now and enforce it now."

Cardiff's 3-0 home defeat against Spurs on Tuesday left them 16th in the Premier League table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Among the Bluebirds' rivals in their bid for survival are Newcastle United, who are meant to play at Tottenham's new stadium on 2 February, and Huddersfield Town, who are due there on 13 April.

Spurs initially agreed to continue playing at Wembley until the end of 2018 but can now play there indefinitely with a reduced capacity of 51,000.

A planning application to Brent Council is required to increase the capacity to 62,000 with "additional limited exceptions" at 90,000.

The council had granted special dispensation to allow Tottenham to play the entire 2017-18 season at Wembley at full capacity.

The club had hoped to be in their new 62,062-seater stadium by the start of the current campaign. During the summer, this was changed to the 15 September meeting with Liverpool.

Just over a month before that game, Tottenham said that because of "issues with the critical safety systems" their move had been delayed. On 26 October, they confirmed all remaining games in 2018 would be played at Wembley, with chairman Daniel Levy saying it was still not possible to "confirm an exact opening date and fixture".

Now that deadline has been extended indefinitely, with the stadium not expected to open until later this month at the earliest.