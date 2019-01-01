David Wang: Wolves sign Spanish teenager and loan him to Sporting Lisbon

Wolves flag at Molineux
Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League

Wolves have signed winger David Wang from Spanish fourth-tier outfit Jumilla B - and have immediately loaned the 18-year-old to Sporting Lisbon.

The Spaniard has joined Wolves on a four-and-a-half-year deal but will remain at Sporting until the end of the season.

Wolves say he is expected to play for the Portuguese side's B team this season.

Wang had made 16 appearances for Jumilla B this campaign.

