David Wang: Wolves sign Spanish teenager and loan him to Sporting Lisbon

Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League

Wolves have signed winger David Wang from Spanish fourth-tier outfit Jumilla B - and have immediately loaned the 18-year-old to Sporting Lisbon.

The Spaniard has joined Wolves on a four-and-a-half-year deal but will remain at Sporting until the end of the season.

Wolves say he is expected to play for the Portuguese side's B team this season.

Wang had made 16 appearances for Jumilla B this campaign.

