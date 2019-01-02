Cardiff City to investigate Craig Bellamy bullying claims

Craig Bellamy became Cardiff City player development manager in December, 2016

Cardiff City are to investigate a bullying claim against under-18s coach and former Wales striker Craig Bellamy.

The investigation will take place after reports of a complaint about Bellamy's alleged treatment of a young player, who has since left the club.

BBC Wales Sport has been told the club has a policy of investigating any such complaints.

Bellamy, 39, is an academy coach at Cardiff, having retired as a player in 2014.

The BBC has contacted Cardiff City, but the club are not currently commenting.

Manager Neil Warnock said: "Ken Choo, the chief executive, is dealing with this. It's not in my remit. I don't know anything about it."

A source at the club said any sort of complaint of this nature is "automatically" investigated.

Former captain Bellamy won 78 Wales caps and scored 19 goals between 1998 and 2013. He played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle during his club career.

He finished his playing days at hometown club Cardiff City, where he was a driving force in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2013.