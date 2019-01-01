Papy Djilobodji: Senegal defender signs for struggling Guingamp

Papy Djilobodji has signed a six-month contract with Guingamp

Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji has signed a deal with French club Guingamp until the end of the season.

Djilobodji, 30, was a free agent after his contract with Sunderland was terminated in September 2018.

Guingamp confirmed the Teranga Lion had signed a six-month contract and that the player wants to help the top flight club "stay in Ligue 1 at the end of the season."

The French team are currently bottom of the standings.

Djilobodji, who signed for Sunderland from Chelsea in August 2016, has previous experience of Ligue 1 football, having played for both Dijon and Nantes.

He joins former Sunderland team-mate Didier Ndong at Guingamp after the Gabon international joined the French outfit last week.