Stephen Keshi Stadium confirmed as venue for Nigeria's friendly with Egypt

Nigeria will host Egypt in Asaba in March after the final round of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria's Football Federation (NFF) says the friendly against Egypt in March will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, southern Nigeria.

The Egypt FA had confirmed on 20 December that the Pharaohs would play the Super Eagles after Egypt's final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Niger.

After finalising details with the Delta State Government, the NFF concluded that the fixture, set for 26 March, will take place at the ground named after the country's most successful coach, Stephen Keshi.

It comes four days after Nigeria's Nations Cup game with visiting Seychelles at the same venue.

Nigeria, the three-time African champions, last played in Asaba six weeks ago when they were held to a 0-0 friendly draw by the Cranes of Uganda.

Africa's most decorated nation Egypt and Nigeria met in 2017 Nations Cup qualifying with The Pharaohs earning a 1-1 draw away from home before winning 1-0 in Alexandria to qualify for the finals ahead of the Super Eagles.

It will be the 18th meeting between the two sides with Nigeria holding the upper-hand having won seven times to Egypt's five with another five matches drawn.