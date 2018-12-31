Glenavon's Mark Sykes set to join Oxford United

Sykes has played for Northern Ireland at Under-21 level

Glenavon's Mark Sykes is expected to join Oxford United after the clubs settled on a transfer fee.

The move is subject to the 21-year-old midfielder agreeing terms with the League One club and passing a medical.

Sykes had looked destined for a move to Port Vale but Glenavon said on Monday that they had received a better offer from Oxford.

Earlier this year Oxford signed Gavin Whyte from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.

Whyte, 22, has impressed at the English club and in September scored on his Northern Ireland debut against Israel.

The proposed deal for Sykes, announced on Glenavon's website on Monday, includes add-ons for appearances and international caps.