Unai Emery: Arsenal boss fined £8,000 by FA for kicking water bottle towards fans

Unai Emery also explained his actions to the fourth official at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association for kicking a bottle which hit a Brighton fan during last week's Premier League match between the sides.

The FA charged Emery with improper conduct following the incident near the end of the 1-1 draw on 26 December.

The Spaniard apologised for the incident, which was not included in the officials' match report.

"I said to them I'm sorry," Emery said after the game.

"It wasn't hard but it touched one supporter."

An FA spokesperson said Emery had "accepted the standard penalty".

Speaking after the game, Emery told reporters he hoped the apology would be the end of the matter.

"I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It's circumstances. I apologised. I hope it's the end of the matter, yes," he said.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was given a one-match ban after being sent off for kicking a water bottle down the touchline during his side's Premier League game against West Ham in 2016.