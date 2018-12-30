Ben Doherty set for move to Coleraine with Ciaron Harkin returning to Derry City

Harkin won the Irish Cup with Coleraine in May

A swap deal which will see Coleraine midfielder Ciaron Harkin rejoin Derry City and Ben Doherty moving to the Bannsiders looks set to be confirmed.

It is believed that the transfers have been agreed between the clubs and will be announced on Monday or Tuesday.

Doherty, 21, has been on loan at Glenavon from City since August, starting 15 league games this season.

Harkin is set for a second spell at his hometown club after leaving the Candystripes for Coleraine in 2017.

The 22-year-old was a key component of Oran Kearney's Bannsiders team which won the Irish Cup and finished runners-up in the Irish Premiership last season.

He started for Rodney McAree's side in their win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, while Doherty came on as a substitute in the Lurgan Blues' draw with Institute.

Speaking after Saturday's match, Bannsiders boss McAree confirmed that Derry City had made an approach for Harkin and that he would be disappointed to lose him.

Doherty, meanwhile, took to Twitter to express his thanks to Glenavon for his loan spell at Mourneview Park.

"I would just like to thank everyone at Glenavon for having me on loan in the past few months as I got back to playing and enjoying my football again at a great club," he said.

"I loved my time there and I wish the lads and Gary (Hamilton) the best of luck for the rest of the season."