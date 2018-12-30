Irish Premiership: Glens boss Ronnie McFall says his side 'just can't get a break'

David Cushley's goal against Glentoran was his second successful penalty in two games

Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall has insisted his side's form has not been poor - despite going on the club's longest winless league run in 112 years.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Crusaders was the east Belfast outfit's ninth Irish Premiership match without a victory.

The Glens have lost six of those nine outings, but McFall suggested that bad luck has been a major factor.

"I don't think our form has been poor, we just can't get a break," he said.

"We were obviously very poor against Linfield on Boxing Day, but I think other than that we have been playing reasonably well.

"Against Crusaders we were unlucky when we hit the post in the first half, but we just have to keep working at it and keep battling on."

The Glens looked on course to win a point at home to the Crues before David Cushley scored an injury-time penalty, after Ross Redman was adjudged to have fouled substitute Jordan Owens.

Just before the final whistle, skipper Marcus Kane was sent off in what was the Glens' eighth red card of the season.

Marcus Kane was sent-off in the final seconds for a tackle on Sean Ward

McFall had been very critical of his players after their 4-0 Boxing Day hammering by Linfield, but said he was pleased with the response against the Irish Premiership champions.

"I can't remember Elliott Morris having a shot to save and I thought we looked more like ourselves," McFall added.

"We had more energy and drive. Crusaders are a top side and I felt we matched them in every department.

"I didn't think it was a penalty as Jordan Owens was holding on to Ross Redman and for the sending off I thought Marcus Kane blocked the ball. It was the reaction of their players that got him sent off."

The Glens are eighth in the Irish Premiership table and are at home to 10th-placed Dungannon Swifts on New Year's Day.