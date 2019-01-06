Millwall 2-1 Hull City in FA Cup third round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Millwall 2-1 Hull City highlights

Substitute Shane Ferguson came off the bench to score twice in three minutes as Millwall knocked fellow Championship side Hull City out of the FA Cup.

The Tigers, beaten finalists in 2014, looked bound for Monday's fourth-round draw when Nouha Dicko set up Spaniard Jon Toral's 51st-minute opener.

But Ferguson cut inside from a half-cleared corner on the right to curl in with his left foot after 82 minutes.

Five minutes from time, Ferguson then did it again, also with his left foot.

This time he found the top-right corner from a free-kick after Ondrej Mazuch had been booked for a bad foul on Ryan Leonard 20 yards out.

Ferguson's absence from the starting line-up was one of only two changes made by Millwall boss Neil Harris to his regular Championship starting line-up.

Millwall had the better of the first half, Aiden O'Brien having a header scrambled off the line before firing just wide as the hosts created the better chances.

Hull, who had made eight changes, went ahead through Toral, but Ferguson's arrival as part of a triple substitution on 64 minutes turned the game.

The Lions were unlucky when Jed Wallace set up O'Brien, whose effort came back off the angle of post and bar. But that was a taster of what was to come for the stunned Tigers.

Millwall have reached the fourth round for three consecutive seasons.

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"They were class goals. It's what you expect from an international footballer. He has got the ability to do that.

"The belief hasn't always been there with Shane but the run of games he has had and the form he has been in has been outstanding and those two goals were befitting of winning any game.

"His confidence should be sky-high, the team's confidence should be sky-high as well. We are finding a way to win football matches.

"I think you saw the belief in the group - even when we were behind again - to come back and win the game."

Hull manager Nigel Adkins:

"We knew it was going to be difficult coming here. We knew the threat was going to be set-pieces but we didn't expect to get done by a short one.

"Ferguson has scored two excellent finishes. It's a shame - the short corner and then an excellent free-kick - and it's frustrating because we made some changes.

"It was good to see some of the younger players making their debuts, it's good experience for them."

Ferguson's four FA Cup goals for Millwall have all come at The Den

Hull's former Arsenal youngster Toral now has 21 goals in his career, eight of which have been netted in London