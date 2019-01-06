Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Barnet 1.
Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet in FA Cup third round
Barnet striker Shaquile Coulthirst says he wants to play Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round after scoring the winner to knock out Sheffield United.
Coulthirst, a product of Tottenham's academy, converted from the spot after Richard Stearman brought down Ephron Mason-Clark to secure a 1-0 win for the non-league side.
After a lacklustre first half, the much-changed Blades - who are third in the Championship - threatened more as the game went on and Barnet keeper Mark Cousins made a fine save to deny Leon Clarke late on.
But the Bees, who are 15th in National League, held on for a deserved victory over a side 84 places above them in the English football pyramid.
Barnet will be the only non-league team to feature when the fourth-round draw is made on Monday.
"You couldn't tell the difference between the teams, especially in the first half," Coulthirst, 24, told BBC Match of the Day.
"We knew if we stayed in the game our confidence would grow, and we got the early goal, which made it easier.
"I'm delighted for all the lads and the manager. Who knows how far we can get? I want Arsenal away - I used to play for Spurs so it would be nice to beat them there."
Coulthirst had a header from Cheye Alexander's cross ruled out for offside in the opening moments at Bramall Lane.
United's Marvin Johnson made a telling intervention to divert Mason-Clark's cross away from Medy Elito, before Dan Sweeney failed to convert Elito's corner from a yard out minutes later.
United manager Chris Wilder, who made 10 changes to his starting XI from their previous game, brought on captain and top scorer Billy Sharp after 65 minutes but even he could not break Barnet's resistance.
'Proud as punch' - what they said
Barnet caretaker manager Darren Currie on BBC Match of the Day: "I am proud as punch of the boys. Chris Wilder said we deserved it after too.
"I can't put it into too many words - it is such a wonderful occasion for everyone.
"We had a game plan to get through the early part of the game and nullify them and we grew into it.
"The penalty came from a good bit of play and then we had something to protect. There were one or two scary moments but we came through it."
Barnet captain Callum Reynolds on BBC Match of the Day: "It's unbelievable - that's the only word I have at the minute. I'm so proud of the boys - it's an unreal feeling.
"The boys were confident coming into the game and anything can happen in the cup. We could have even had more goals so we're absolutely buzzing with it.
"I mean, they're third in the Championship and we beat them at their ground. I can't believe it."
Coulthirst continues cup run - the stats
- Barnet have reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2007-08.
- Sheffield United lost a home match in the FA Cup to non-league opposition for the first time since Darlington beat them 1-0 in January 1911.
- Barnet's Shaquile Coulthirst has scored four goals on his past five starts in the FA Cup.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 28Cranie
- 19StearmanBooked at 20mins
- 20BryanSubstituted forBashamat 74'minutes
- 18Freeman
- 15CouttsBooked at 12mins
- 8Dowell
- 7LundstramSubstituted forSharpat 65'minutes
- 22Johnson
- 39WashingtonSubstituted forDuffyat 58'minutes
- 9Clarke
Substitutes
- 1Henderson
- 3Stevens
- 6Basham
- 10Sharp
- 12Egan
- 17McGoldrick
- 21Duffy
Barnet
- 1Cousins
- 2Alexander
- 4ReynoldsBooked at 89mins
- 6Robson
- 3Johnson
- 8AdamsBooked at 68mins
- 12Taylor
- 26Sweeney
- 21ElitoSubstituted forTutondaat 80'minutes
- 10CoulthirstSubstituted forHarrisonat 80'minutes
- 27Mason-ClarkSubstituted forFonguckat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Harrison
- 13Matrevics
- 14Akinola
- 18Fonguck
- 22Walker
- 23Tutonda
- 38Bettamer
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 9,906
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
