Premier League stats: Jordan Pickford, Chris Hughton, Steve Mounie, Mauricio Pochettino
Fulham picked up a valuable win against Huddersfield in the battle between the relegation candidates, while Tottenham surprisingly slipped up in their pursuit of leaders Liverpool.
Here we look at some of the most interesting stats to come from Saturday's games, including Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's shocking December.
- Brighton manager Chris Hughton recorded his first Premier League win against Everton since February 2013, when he was in charge of Norwich.
- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford continues to be leaky in December, conceding his 15th goal in the Premier League this month - as many as he had in August, September, October and November of this season combined.
- Following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield, none of Fulham's last 158 home league matches has ended goalless.
- Terriers striker Steve Mounie had two shots in this game without success, taking his tally to 32 without scoring in the Premier League this season - the most of any player.
- Cardiff managed a third away Premier League clean sheet of the season with their 1-0 win at Leicester - as many as they managed during the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2013-14.
- The 3-1 defeat by Wolves was Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's first ever Premier League loss against a newly promoted side while in charge of Spurs - the Argentine was unbeaten in 27 such previous meetings (W25 D2).
- Wolves recorded their first Premier League win over their opponents since February 2010, having gone without a victory in their previous five meetings in the competition (D2 L3).
- Having drawn 1-1 against Newcastle, Watford have picked up just nine points from their past 10 Premier League matches (W2 D3 L5), 10 fewer than the number they amassed in the previous 10 such games before this run (W6 D1 L3).