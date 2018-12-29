Baghdad Bounedjah: Prolific Algerian striker signs new deal to stay in Qatar

Baghdad Bounedjah has ended 2018 with 58 goals in the calendar year, more than the likes of Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo.

Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah, who has ended 2018 challenging for the world's top goal-scorer position in this calendar year, has extended his contract with Qatari top tier club Al Sadd until 2024.

It comes after the 27-year-old striker was recently linked with a move to English clubs Leicester City and Leeds United.

"This new contract with Al-Sadd makes me proud and happy," Bounedjah told his club's website after signing the new deal.

"I'm really excited to offer more for the team after signing this contract. This makes me more committed to this great club, and I consider myself as one of its own."

"I am happy with the project of the club and I want to promise everyone that I will perform even better in the upcoming challenges. Our goal will be to win more titles," he added.

Bounedjah finished 2018 with 58 goals across all competitions ahead of Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Edison Cavani to name a few.

His goal tally featured 39 league goals, six for the Algerian national team and 13 in the Asian Champions League.

The league goals include 29 in 15 appearances this season, and with more matches to go he has already surpassed Qatar's all-time top scorer in a single league season record set by Brazilian striker Clemerson Soares, whilst at Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the 2007-2008 season.

Bounedjah's goals in the Asian Champions League matched the all-time scoring record in single campaign to earn him the competition's top scorer award last month.

His seven strikes in one match set a new Qatar top flight league record for the most number of goals in a single game - he also scored four in another game, three hat-tricks and 12 braces.

He joined Al-Sadd in 2015 from Tunisian team Etoile du Shahel after he had previously played for Algerian clubs RCQ Oran and USM El Harrach.