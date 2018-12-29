Match ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.
Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli fans show support before game against Bologna
Napoli supporters held aloft posters and banners in support of defender Kalidou Koulibaly in their first match since he was allegedly racially abused.
Senegal international Koulibaly missed the 3-2 victory over Bologna as a result of the red card he was shown during Thursday's game at Inter Milan.
Fans at the San Paolo carried posters which read 'Siamo tutti Koulibaly' - 'We are all Koulibaly'.
Inter supporters, meanwhile, were barred from Saturday's match at Empoli.
After a meeting between the club and its security group, Empoli announced ticket sales to away fans had been "suspended" and further information would be given to those who had already purchased one.
Inter won the match 1-0, with Koulibaly's Senegal team-mate Keita Balde scoring the winning goal in the second half.
Luciano Spalletti's Inter must play their next two home games at the San Siro behind closed doors.
In Naples, Dries Mertens scored a late winner and Arkadiusz Milik netted twice for Carlo Ancelotti's side to stay nine points behind unbeaten leaders Juventus, who beat Sampdoria 2-1.
'In freedom we are all alike'
The day before Napoli's game at Bologna, Faouzi Ghoulam wrote a tweet in support of team-mate Koulibaly, which read:
"It doesn't matter the colour of the skin.
"It doesn't matter religion.
"It doesn't matter what team you're rooting for. Football, like all sports, is a game. And all the games are passion, fun, freedom
"And in freedom we are all alike.
"Tomorrow we will all be Koulibaly!"
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2MalcuitBooked at 80mins
- 33Albiol
- 19Maksimovic
- 31GhoulamSubstituted forMário Ruiat 68'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 83'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 90mins
- 9VerdiSubstituted forRuizat 58'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- 34Younes
- 42Diawara
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 4De MaioBooked at 46mins
- 23Larangeira
- 18Helander
- 14Mattiello
- 16PoliSubstituted forOrsoliniat 79'minutes
- 5PulgarBooked at 24mins
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forNagyat 71'minutes
- 35Dijks
- 24Palacio
- 9SantanderSubstituted forFalcinelliat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 3González
- 7Orsolini
- 8Nagy
- 11Krejci
- 15Mbaye
- 17Donsah
- 22Destro
- 30Okwonkwo
- 31Dzemaili
- 33Calabresi
- 91Falcinelli
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Bologna).
Booking
Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Offside, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit tries a through ball, but Fabián Ruiz is caught offside.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Attempt saved. Danilo (Bologna) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Bologna 2. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.
Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Bologna 2. Danilo (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Malcuit (Napoli).
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Andrea Poli.
Offside, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Foul by Kevin Malcuit (Napoli).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Ádám Nagy replaces Mattias Svanberg.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Faouzi Ghoulam.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Bologna).
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).