Italian Serie A
Juventus2Sampdoria1

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus striker scores twice in win over Sampdoria

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus forward Ronaldo took his tally to 14 Serie A goals for the season

The video assistant referee played a major role, including ruling out an injury-time equaliser, as champions Juventus beat Sampdoria to keep up their unbeaten run in Serie A.

Riccardo Saponara thought he had taken a point, but the goal was ruled out.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored early on, and later put his side back in front with a penalty that was awarded for a handball which did not look deliberate.

Samp's equaliser came from a penalty awarded after consultation with VAR.

Former Juve striker Fabio Quagliarella hammered home the spot-kick after referee Paolo Valeri took instruction from his assistant following Emre Can's handball from a corner.

Three big decisions - but was VAR right?

Juve looked to be on their way to a routine victory when £99.8m summer signing Ronaldo drilled home after just 107 seconds, before VAR took centre stage.

  • 32 minutes: Former Liverpool midfielder Can challenges Albin Ekdal at the near post from a corner and the ball hits him on the arm, which is above his head. Quagliarella scores from the spot.

Correct decision? Yes.

  • 63 mins: As Juve push for a second goal, a corner is swung in by Miralem Pjanic. It hits Samp defender Alex Ferrari on the hand, which is by his side.

The referee has a chat with the VAR, decides to have a look at the pitchside monitor and still thinks it was deliberate. Ronaldo scores to make it 2-1.

Correct decision? No.

  • 90+2 mins: In the six minutes of added time - some of which are down to the use of VAR - Saponara curls in a brilliant finish and rips off his shirt to celebrate. But the VAR tells the referee the substitute has come back from an offside position and rules out the goal.

Correct decision? Yes.

Play continued until the 99th minute, but Samp could not find a way through, so Juve go into the new year unbeaten in the league this season and having dropped just four points.

They could have won more comfortably, but Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi both had efforts kept out by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24RuganiBooked at 71mins
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 23Can
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14MatuidiBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 82'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 17MandzukicSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4Benatia
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 7Sala
  • 25FerrariBooked at 36mins
  • 15Colley
  • 29Murru
  • 10Praet
  • 6EkdalSubstituted forJanktoat 82'minutes
  • 11RamírezSubstituted forSaponaraat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Linetty
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forDefrelat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Vieira
  • 5Saponara
  • 14Jankto
  • 18Leverbe
  • 19Regini
  • 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
  • 26Tonelli
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 72Belec
  • 92Defrel
  • 95Rolando
  • 99Kownacki
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 1.

Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).

Offside, Juventus. Daniele Rugani tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.

Booking

Riccardo Saponara (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Offside, Sampdoria. Gregoire Defrel tries a through ball, but Riccardo Saponara is caught offside.

Mattia Perin (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria).

Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Hand ball by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Sampdoria).

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Jakub Jankto replaces Albin Ekdal.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Ferrari.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Riccardo Saponara replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Booking

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th December 2018

  • JuventusJuventus2SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • ChievoChievo0FrosinoneFrosinone0
  • EmpoliEmpoli0Inter MilanInter Milan0
  • GenoaGenoa0FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • LazioLazio1TorinoTorino1
  • ParmaParma0RomaRoma1
  • SassuoloSassuolo2AtalantaAtalanta3
  • UdineseUdinese2CagliariCagliari0
  • NapoliNapoli17:00BolognaBologna
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:30SPALSPAL

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus19172038112753
2Napoli18132334151941
3Inter Milan19114430141637
4Lazio199462721631
5Roma198653324930
6Sampdoria198563223929
7Torino197842418629
8AC Milan187742419528
9Atalanta198473627928
10Fiorentina196852518726
11Sassuolo196763029125
12Parma197481722-525
13Cagliari194871725-820
14Genoa195592535-1020
15Udinese194691623-718
16SPAL184591425-1117
17Empoli1945102236-1417
18Bologna182791326-1313
19Frosinone1918101236-2411
20Chievo1909101335-226
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you