Match ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus striker scores twice in win over Sampdoria
The video assistant referee played a major role, including ruling out an injury-time equaliser, as champions Juventus beat Sampdoria to keep up their unbeaten run in Serie A.
Riccardo Saponara thought he had taken a point, but the goal was ruled out.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored early on, and later put his side back in front with a penalty that was awarded for a handball which did not look deliberate.
Samp's equaliser came from a penalty awarded after consultation with VAR.
Former Juve striker Fabio Quagliarella hammered home the spot-kick after referee Paolo Valeri took instruction from his assistant following Emre Can's handball from a corner.
Three big decisions - but was VAR right?
Juve looked to be on their way to a routine victory when £99.8m summer signing Ronaldo drilled home after just 107 seconds, before VAR took centre stage.
- 32 minutes: Former Liverpool midfielder Can challenges Albin Ekdal at the near post from a corner and the ball hits him on the arm, which is above his head. Quagliarella scores from the spot.
Correct decision? Yes.
- 63 mins: As Juve push for a second goal, a corner is swung in by Miralem Pjanic. It hits Samp defender Alex Ferrari on the hand, which is by his side.
The referee has a chat with the VAR, decides to have a look at the pitchside monitor and still thinks it was deliberate. Ronaldo scores to make it 2-1.
Correct decision? No.
- 90+2 mins: In the six minutes of added time - some of which are down to the use of VAR - Saponara curls in a brilliant finish and rips off his shirt to celebrate. But the VAR tells the referee the substitute has come back from an offside position and rules out the goal.
Correct decision? Yes.
Play continued until the 99th minute, but Samp could not find a way through, so Juve go into the new year unbeaten in the league this season and having dropped just four points.
They could have won more comfortably, but Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi both had efforts kept out by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 2De Sciglio
- 24RuganiBooked at 71mins
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 23Can
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 82'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas Costa
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 7Sala
- 25FerrariBooked at 36mins
- 15Colley
- 29Murru
- 10Praet
- 6EkdalSubstituted forJanktoat 82'minutes
- 11RamírezSubstituted forSaponaraat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Linetty
- 27Quagliarella
- 17CaprariSubstituted forDefrelat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vieira
- 5Saponara
- 14Jankto
- 18Leverbe
- 19Regini
- 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
- 26Tonelli
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 72Belec
- 92Defrel
- 95Rolando
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 1.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).
Offside, Juventus. Daniele Rugani tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.
Booking
Riccardo Saponara (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Offside, Sampdoria. Gregoire Defrel tries a through ball, but Riccardo Saponara is caught offside.
Mattia Perin (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria).
Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Hand ball by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Sampdoria).
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Jakub Jankto replaces Albin Ekdal.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Ferrari.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Riccardo Saponara replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Booking
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.