What happened in the Premier League? Tottenham miss chance to narrow gap on Liverpool

Harry Kane scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season to put Tottenham in front against Wolves

Tottenham missed the opportunity to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool as Wolves fought back to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Harry Kane's stunning strike from range had given Spurs a first-half lead, but goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa turned the game around.

Liverpool will look to extend their advantage when they face Arsenal in Saturday's late kick-off (17:30 GMT).

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a dramatic late winner to earn Fulham victory.

The Serbia international struck in stoppage time to defeat Huddersfield in the battle of the league's bottom two sides and move Fulham up one place to 18th.

Victor Camarasa scored a dramatic late winner for Cardiff City as Neil Warnock's side moved up to 16th with their first away win of the season against Leicester.

Watford rescued a point against Newcastle at Vicarage Road courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure's late equaliser.

Salomon Rondon's fifth goal of the campaign had given Newcastle the lead, but the draw leaves the Magpies four points above the bottom three.

And Brighton earned a home win over Everton as Jurgen Locadia scored the only goal at the Amex.

In the Scottish Premiership, Ryan Jack scored the only goal as Rangers defeated Celtic in the Old Firm derby to move level on points with Brendan Rodgers' side at the top of the table.