Liverpool's Dominic Solanke interests Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Brighton

Solanke won the player of the tournament at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and made his senior England debut in November 2017 in a friendly against Brazil.

Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Brighton are all keen to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan.

It is understood there is also interest from the Championship and clubs outside England in the 21-year-old forward.

Solanke, capped once by England - against Brazil last year, joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2017.

However, he has not made the breakthrough that was anticipated and is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds this season.

Solanke has been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Arsenal with a muscle problem.