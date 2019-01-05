Match ends, Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Gateshead 0-1 Maidenhead United
Maidenhead boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League as Remy Clerima's 29th-minute strike earned them a 1-0 victory at Gateshead.
The Magpies seized the advantage when James Comley floated a ball to the back post for the onrushing Frenchman to volley in past Aynsley Pears.
Gateshead could not manage any shots on target in the first half, but Cameron Salkeld's long-range effort whistled just wide as the hosts remained in contention.
The York Road club had to dig in to preserve their lead in the second half against their play-off chasing opponents. Rene Steer and Alan Massey were both brave in denying the Tynesiders with last-ditch clearances in front of goal.
The three points helped Maidenhead leapfrog two of their rivals to escape the drop zone.
