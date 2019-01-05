National League
Gateshead0Maidenhead United1

Gateshead 0-1 Maidenhead United

Maidenhead boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League as Remy Clerima's 29th-minute strike earned them a 1-0 victory at Gateshead.

The Magpies seized the advantage when James Comley floated a ball to the back post for the onrushing Frenchman to volley in past Aynsley Pears.

Gateshead could not manage any shots on target in the first half, but Cameron Salkeld's long-range effort whistled just wide as the hosts remained in contention.

The York Road club had to dig in to preserve their lead in the second half against their play-off chasing opponents. Rene Steer and Alan Massey were both brave in denying the Tynesiders with last-ditch clearances in front of goal.

The three points helped Maidenhead leapfrog two of their rivals to escape the drop zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 23Pears
  • 7Thomson
  • 5Kerr
  • 6WilliamsonBooked at 72mins
  • 12Mellish
  • 11Salkeld
  • 2Tinkler
  • 4Hunter
  • 17ForbesSubstituted forMcGeochat 84'minutes
  • 19Boden
  • 10RiggBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 1Foden
  • 18Devitt
  • 22Hayhurst
  • 24McGeoch
  • 26Clark

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 3SteerBooked at 63mins
  • 8Comley
  • 5ObileyeSubstituted forCliftonat 89'minutes
  • 4Odametey
  • 6Kilgour
  • 9BirdBooked at 74minsSubstituted forUpwardat 85'minutes
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 18AkintundeBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKellyat 81'minutes
  • 24Massey

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Alves
  • 10Kelly
  • 17Clifton
  • 19Upward
  • 21Peters
Referee:
David Richardson
Attendance:
581

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ayo Obileye.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Upward replaces Ryan Bird.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis McGeoch replaces Elliot Forbes.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Josh Kelly replaces James Akintunde.

Booking

Ryan Bird (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mike Williamson (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Akintunde (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Steven Rigg (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Maidenhead United 1. Remy Clerima (Maidenhead United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient29169449202957
2Salford29167656312555
3Wrexham28158536181853
4Solihull Moors28156743251851
5Fylde291311545232250
6Sutton United28131053831749
7Harrogate29138854391547
8Gateshead28144103627946
9Ebbsfleet29128943311244
10Eastleigh29127103338-543
11Barrow29116123234-239
12Boreham Wood2991193233-138
13Bromley28106124043-336
14Hartlepool2999113138-736
15Barnet25105102628-235
16Dag & Red29105143438-435
17Halifax2871292631-533
18Dover2987143046-1631
19Havant & Waterlooville2978144152-1129
20Maidenhead United2884162850-2228
21Aldershot2876152445-2127
22Chesterfield28414102737-1026
23Maidstone United2874172543-1825
24Braintree2947182553-2819
