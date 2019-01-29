League Two
Newport19:45Port Vale
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Port Vale

Cardiff City attacking midfielder Mark Harris takes on the Taffs Well defence
Mark Harris made his senior debut for Cardiff City in January 2017 in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham

Mark Harris is in line to face former side Newport County after spending the last five months on loan in south Wales before joining Port Vale on loan.

Newport will also be without Antoine Semenyo on Tuesday night at Rodney Parade after parent club Bristol City recalled the striker to Ashton Gate.

Fraser Franks, Matty Dolan and Andrew Crofts are injury doubts for Newport.

Vale will be without Ricky Miller through suspension, while Tom Pope and Ben Whitfield miss out with injuries.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

