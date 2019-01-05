League Two
Crawley1Cheltenham0

Crawley Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town

Ollie Palmer scored the only goal on his return from suspension as Crawley defeated Cheltenham to begin 2019 with two successive wins.

Palmer settled the issue with a penalty shortly before half-time to send Cheltenham down to their first league defeat in seven games.

Cheltenham, fresh from their 4-1 win at Yeovil on New Year's Day, made a lively start and a dangerous cross by Connor Thomas was wasted before Crawley striker Dominic Poleon had a low shot saved by keeper Scott Flinders at the other end.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris made two saves in quick succession, keeping out a header from former Reds striker Tyrone Barnett after holding a close-range effort from Jacob Maddox.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Palmer, returning from a five-match suspension, recorded his 12th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

Palmer sent keeper Flinders the wrong way after he had headed a long ball from Mark Connolly onto the hand of Jordan Forster.

Cheltenham suffered an injury blow when midfielder Nigel Atangana had to be carried off on a stretcher off after falling awkwardly.

The Robins pushed for an equaliser late on and skipper Ben Tozer had an effort cleared off the line by Connolly.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 14Francomb
  • 6Connolly
  • 3Doherty
  • 16Maguire
  • 18SesaySubstituted forYoungat 66'minutes
  • 28Camara
  • 4PayneSubstituted forBulmanat 86'minutes
  • 11Gambin
  • 10PoleonSubstituted forGrego-Coxat 80'minutes
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 2Young
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 12Mersin
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 21Bulman
  • 33N'Gala

Cheltenham

  • 1Flinders
  • 4Tozer
  • 23Forster
  • 28Pring
  • 7Thomas
  • 20MaddoxSubstituted forBroomat 63'minutes
  • 26Clements
  • 6AtanganaSubstituted forDawsonat 72'minutes
  • 3Hussey
  • 29Barnett
  • 16AddaiSubstituted forVarneyat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dawson
  • 11Broom
  • 18Bower
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Lovett
  • 30Alcock
  • 32Varney
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
2,623

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham Town 0.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Josh Payne.

Attempt missed. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Dominic Poleon.

Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Lewis Young.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Attempt saved. Dominic Poleon (Crawley Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kevin Dawson replaces Nigel Atangana because of an injury.

Delay in match Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Joe Maguire (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ryan Broom.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Lewis Young replaces David Sesay.

Hand ball by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Luke Varney replaces Alex Addai.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Ryan Broom replaces Jacob Maddox.

Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

Attempt missed. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).

Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25156445242151
2MK Dons25138441192247
3Bury27137749292046
4Mansfield251112237191845
5Carlisle271431045321345
6Forest Green251110439251443
7Exeter26127738281043
8Colchester2712783930943
9Tranmere2610973832639
10Oldham2610884033738
11Stevenage27115113134-338
12Swindon279992935-636
13Newport2510693542-736
14Grimsby26104122932-334
15Crawley26103133338-533
16Crewe2795132734-732
17Northampton2661283235-330
18Cheltenham2678113138-729
19Port Vale2678112633-729
20Morecambe2776142844-1627
21Cambridge2775152447-2326
22Yeovil2559112732-524
23Macclesfield2756162344-2121
24Notts County2749142956-2721
View full League Two table

