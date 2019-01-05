Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
Crawley Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town
Ollie Palmer scored the only goal on his return from suspension as Crawley defeated Cheltenham to begin 2019 with two successive wins.
Palmer settled the issue with a penalty shortly before half-time to send Cheltenham down to their first league defeat in seven games.
Cheltenham, fresh from their 4-1 win at Yeovil on New Year's Day, made a lively start and a dangerous cross by Connor Thomas was wasted before Crawley striker Dominic Poleon had a low shot saved by keeper Scott Flinders at the other end.
Crawley keeper Glenn Morris made two saves in quick succession, keeping out a header from former Reds striker Tyrone Barnett after holding a close-range effort from Jacob Maddox.
The hosts broke the deadlock when Palmer, returning from a five-match suspension, recorded his 12th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
Palmer sent keeper Flinders the wrong way after he had headed a long ball from Mark Connolly onto the hand of Jordan Forster.
Cheltenham suffered an injury blow when midfielder Nigel Atangana had to be carried off on a stretcher off after falling awkwardly.
The Robins pushed for an equaliser late on and skipper Ben Tozer had an effort cleared off the line by Connolly.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 14Francomb
- 6Connolly
- 3Doherty
- 16Maguire
- 18SesaySubstituted forYoungat 66'minutes
- 28Camara
- 4PayneSubstituted forBulmanat 86'minutes
- 11Gambin
- 10PoleonSubstituted forGrego-Coxat 80'minutes
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 2Young
- 7Grego-Cox
- 12Mersin
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 21Bulman
- 33N'Gala
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 4Tozer
- 23Forster
- 28Pring
- 7Thomas
- 20MaddoxSubstituted forBroomat 63'minutes
- 26Clements
- 6AtanganaSubstituted forDawsonat 72'minutes
- 3Hussey
- 29Barnett
- 16AddaiSubstituted forVarneyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dawson
- 11Broom
- 18Bower
- 19Lloyd
- 22Lovett
- 30Alcock
- 32Varney
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 2,623
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Josh Payne.
Attempt missed. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Dominic Poleon.
Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt saved. Dominic Poleon (Crawley Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kevin Dawson replaces Nigel Atangana because of an injury.
Delay in match Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Joe Maguire (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ryan Broom.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Lewis Young replaces David Sesay.
Hand ball by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Luke Varney replaces Alex Addai.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Ryan Broom replaces Jacob Maddox.
Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
Attempt missed. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).
Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.