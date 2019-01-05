Crawley Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town

Ollie Palmer scored the only goal on his return from suspension as Crawley defeated Cheltenham to begin 2019 with two successive wins.

Palmer settled the issue with a penalty shortly before half-time to send Cheltenham down to their first league defeat in seven games.

Cheltenham, fresh from their 4-1 win at Yeovil on New Year's Day, made a lively start and a dangerous cross by Connor Thomas was wasted before Crawley striker Dominic Poleon had a low shot saved by keeper Scott Flinders at the other end.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris made two saves in quick succession, keeping out a header from former Reds striker Tyrone Barnett after holding a close-range effort from Jacob Maddox.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Palmer, returning from a five-match suspension, recorded his 12th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

Palmer sent keeper Flinders the wrong way after he had headed a long ball from Mark Connolly onto the hand of Jordan Forster.

Cheltenham suffered an injury blow when midfielder Nigel Atangana had to be carried off on a stretcher off after falling awkwardly.

The Robins pushed for an equaliser late on and skipper Ben Tozer had an effort cleared off the line by Connolly.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.