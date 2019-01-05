Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Sunderland 1.
Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sunderland
Reece James' second-half own goal cancelled Luke O'Nien's early opener as Charlton came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sunderland in League One at The Valley.
Sunderland made the perfect start when James' second-minute cross picked out the unmarked O'Nien at the back post and he volleyed powerfully past Dillon Phillips.
Aiden McGeady and Max Power both saw attempts from outside the box go just off target as the visitors continued to dominate the early exchanges.
Charlie Wyke should have done better when he shot well wide from inside the box despite having plenty of time and space.
The former Bradford striker went close again moments later when he headed agonisingly over, after Lynden Gooch's initial shot cannoned back off the bar.
Charlton were almost back on terms a minute before the break but Kyrstian Bielik's 20-yard volley flew behind.
They did draw level five minutes after the interval however, after the unfortunately-placed James converted Lyle Taylor's low cross into his own net.
Lee Bowyer's Addicks were now in the ascendancy and should have moved in front when Tariqe Fosu whipped in a dangerous free-kick but Darren Pratley headed inches wide.
Black Cats keeper Jon McLaughlin saved with his leg to deny Taylor and Karlan Grant failed to tap home from close range after meeting Anfernee Dijksteel's delivery.
McGeady and Duncan Watmore both tested Phillips at the other end, while Taylor's cross nearly dipped in as a relieved McLaughlin looked on.
Watmore almost snatched it for Jack Ross' Sunderland deep into stoppage time but blazed wildly over.
In the end there was nothing to separate the two promotion chasers in what was a very entertaining encounter.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Phillips
- 2Dijksteel
- 5Bauer
- 23Sarr
- 20Solly
- 4Bielik
- 19MorganSubstituted forWilliamsat 68'minutes
- 15Pratley
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 18Grant
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 10Clarke
- 21Williams
- 25Ajose
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- 43Stevenson
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 13O'Nien
- 12Flanagan
- 15BaldwinBooked at 38mins
- 16James
- 8McGeouch
- 27PowerBooked at 52mins
- 11GoochSubstituted forWatmoreat 67'minutes
- 19McGeady
- 9Wyke
- 20MajaSubstituted forMaguireat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ozturk
- 7Maguire
- 14Watmore
- 17Sinclair
- 25Ruiter
- 37Mumba
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 16,317
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Sunderland 1.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Aiden McGeady (Sunderland).
Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Sunderland).
Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Chris Maguire replaces Josh Maja.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jonathan Williams replaces Albie Morgan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Lynden Gooch.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.
Attempt blocked. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.