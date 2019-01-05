Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sunderland

Reece James' second-half own goal cancelled Luke O'Nien's early opener as Charlton came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sunderland in League One at The Valley.

Sunderland made the perfect start when James' second-minute cross picked out the unmarked O'Nien at the back post and he volleyed powerfully past Dillon Phillips.

Aiden McGeady and Max Power both saw attempts from outside the box go just off target as the visitors continued to dominate the early exchanges.

Charlie Wyke should have done better when he shot well wide from inside the box despite having plenty of time and space.

The former Bradford striker went close again moments later when he headed agonisingly over, after Lynden Gooch's initial shot cannoned back off the bar.

Charlton were almost back on terms a minute before the break but Kyrstian Bielik's 20-yard volley flew behind.

They did draw level five minutes after the interval however, after the unfortunately-placed James converted Lyle Taylor's low cross into his own net.

Lee Bowyer's Addicks were now in the ascendancy and should have moved in front when Tariqe Fosu whipped in a dangerous free-kick but Darren Pratley headed inches wide.

Black Cats keeper Jon McLaughlin saved with his leg to deny Taylor and Karlan Grant failed to tap home from close range after meeting Anfernee Dijksteel's delivery.

McGeady and Duncan Watmore both tested Phillips at the other end, while Taylor's cross nearly dipped in as a relieved McLaughlin looked on.

Watmore almost snatched it for Jack Ross' Sunderland deep into stoppage time but blazed wildly over.

In the end there was nothing to separate the two promotion chasers in what was a very entertaining encounter.

