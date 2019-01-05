Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Newcastle 1-1 Blackburn in FA Cup third round
-
- From the section FA Cup
Matt Ritchie's late penalty salvaged a replay for Premier League side Newcastle United as they drew at home to Blackburn Rovers.
Ritchie sent the impressive David Raya the wrong way to find the bottom corner in the 84th minute at St James' Park.
Bradley Dack's powerful header had given the Championship side the lead.
Dack rose highest to meet Elliott Bennett's cross in the 56th minute, but the Magpies hit back late on to avoid a second consecutive home defeat.
Magpies lack clinical edge
Newcastle - who made eight changes to the side that lost to Manchester United on Wednesday - produced 19 shots without causing the opposition too much concern.
They had their chances but they lacked a clinical edge in front of goal in what appears to be a recurring theme, as only Huddersfield (13) have scored fewer goals than Rafa Benitez's men - who have 15 - in the Premier League so far this season.
Raya produced a brilliant double save in the first half to deny Ritchie from close range before Joselu's low effort was also diverted away from danger by the Spaniard's outstretched right foot.
Dack handed Blackburn the lead in the second period, and the 25-year-old could have scored the opener moments before had the ball not eluded him inside the Magpies' box after a poor first touch.
But in response to going behind, Newcastle playmaker Jonjo Shelvey was introduced off the bench and the hosts attacked with more intent.
Shelvey's header was cleared off the line before Rovers striker Danny Graham pulled off two spectacular blocks deep inside his own box to keep the visitors narrowly in front.
Eventually the equaliser came from a set-piece but the fact his side could not break down second-tier opposition from open play will be a concern for Benitez.
Ewood Park is a difficult venue to visit, and Newcastle now have another fixture to add to their calendar, in what looks increasingly likely to be an intense relegation battle over the coming weeks.
Man of the match - Lewis Travis (Blackburn)
'Sometimes we forget the rules' - what they said
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: "We have to take some positives. The reaction of the players was good, they were pushing till the last minutes.
"Some players haven't had a chance to play 90 minutes so it was an opportunity for them to show what they have and I think they worked hard."
Asked if Blackburn targeted goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, he replied: "The referee knows that in the second half, the approach was different.
"I think sometimes we forget the rules when the ball goes into the six-yard box. We had to protect him in the second half.
"A replay is bad news because we have to play another game but we will try to play in the best way possible."
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Sport: "We gave an amazing effort. That's what we give every week. There's a camaraderie amongst the players and we worked hard to get a result.
"I couldn't see Newcastle scoring so the penalty was a blow. It was soft, and I think it was a penalty, but we live to fight another day. It'll be interesting to see what side they play in the replay now.
"It was a great header from Bradley Dack and he worked his socks off. We told the players to test themselves against a Premier League side and Bradley should want to test himself against Premier League footballers.
"He took his goal well and worked really hard today. It's his first season in the Championship and he's bedding in well."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 41Woodman
- 25Sterry
- 5Schär
- 20Lejeune
- 19Manquillo
- 7MurphySubstituted forAtsuat 75'minutes
- 14HaydenSubstituted forShelveyat 57'minutes
- 36LongstaffSubstituted forPérezat 80'minutes
- 11RitchieBooked at 90mins
- 15Kenedy
- 21Joselu
Substitutes
- 2Clark
- 8Shelvey
- 9Rondón
- 17Pérez
- 22Yedlin
- 29Harker
- 30Atsu
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 29Evans
- 32Conway
- 23DackSubstituted forWilliamsat 85'minutes
- 7ArmstrongSubstituted forReedat 70'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forBreretonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 3Williams
- 4Reed
- 8Rothwell
- 13Leutwiler
- 19Brereton
- 25Downing
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 36,440
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenedy.
Foul by Jamie Sterry (Newcastle United).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Derrick Williams replaces Bradley Dack.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Corry Evans tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Sean Longstaff.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Brereton replaces Danny Graham.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway tries a through ball, but Danny Graham is caught offside.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack tries a through ball, but Harrison Reed is caught offside.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Freddy Woodman.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Jacob Murphy.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham tries a through ball, but Harrison Reed is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Harrison Reed replaces Adam Armstrong.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Danny Graham.
Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.