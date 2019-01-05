Newcastle 1-1 Blackburn in FA Cup third round

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Newcastle 1-1 Blackburn

Matt Ritchie's late penalty salvaged a replay for Premier League side Newcastle United as they drew at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Ritchie sent the impressive David Raya the wrong way to find the bottom corner in the 84th minute at St James' Park.

Bradley Dack's powerful header had given the Championship side the lead.

Dack rose highest to meet Elliott Bennett's cross in the 56th minute, but the Magpies hit back late on to avoid a second consecutive home defeat.

Magpies lack clinical edge

Newcastle - who made eight changes to the side that lost to Manchester United on Wednesday - produced 19 shots without causing the opposition too much concern.

They had their chances but they lacked a clinical edge in front of goal in what appears to be a recurring theme, as only Huddersfield (13) have scored fewer goals than Rafa Benitez's men - who have 15 - in the Premier League so far this season.

Raya produced a brilliant double save in the first half to deny Ritchie from close range before Joselu's low effort was also diverted away from danger by the Spaniard's outstretched right foot.

Dack handed Blackburn the lead in the second period, and the 25-year-old could have scored the opener moments before had the ball not eluded him inside the Magpies' box after a poor first touch.

But in response to going behind, Newcastle playmaker Jonjo Shelvey was introduced off the bench and the hosts attacked with more intent.

Shelvey's header was cleared off the line before Rovers striker Danny Graham pulled off two spectacular blocks deep inside his own box to keep the visitors narrowly in front.

Eventually the equaliser came from a set-piece but the fact his side could not break down second-tier opposition from open play will be a concern for Benitez.

Ewood Park is a difficult venue to visit, and Newcastle now have another fixture to add to their calendar, in what looks increasingly likely to be an intense relegation battle over the coming weeks.

Man of the match - Lewis Travis (Blackburn)

Lewis Travis, 21, was brilliant in Blackburn's midfield as he won possession nine times against the Premier League side - more than any other Blackburn player

'Sometimes we forget the rules' - what they said

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: "We have to take some positives. The reaction of the players was good, they were pushing till the last minutes.

"Some players haven't had a chance to play 90 minutes so it was an opportunity for them to show what they have and I think they worked hard."

Asked if Blackburn targeted goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, he replied: "The referee knows that in the second half, the approach was different.

"I think sometimes we forget the rules when the ball goes into the six-yard box. We had to protect him in the second half.

"A replay is bad news because we have to play another game but we will try to play in the best way possible."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Sport: "We gave an amazing effort. That's what we give every week. There's a camaraderie amongst the players and we worked hard to get a result.

"I couldn't see Newcastle scoring so the penalty was a blow. It was soft, and I think it was a penalty, but we live to fight another day. It'll be interesting to see what side they play in the replay now.

"It was a great header from Bradley Dack and he worked his socks off. We told the players to test themselves against a Premier League side and Bradley should want to test himself against Premier League footballers.

"He took his goal well and worked really hard today. It's his first season in the Championship and he's bedding in well."