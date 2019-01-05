Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City in FA Cup third round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City highlights

League One Gillingham shocked Premier League visitors Cardiff City as Elliott List scored a late winner to send the hosts into the FA Cup fourth round.

List fired a composed finish beyond Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies with nine minutes to go at Priestfield Stadium.

Cardiff, who named a much-changed side for the game, failed to make their dominance count.

But the Gills were good value for their win, with Josh Parker and Tom Eaves earlier missing good chances.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing did curl Cardiff's best effort against the bar in the second half as the visitors registered 21 shots on goal, but just four on target.

Callum Reilly also struck the frame of the goal as Gillingham threatened to double their lead on the break.

Gills execute game plan to perfection

Both sides' main aim this season must be to avoid relegation from their respective divisions, but it was Cardiff's lack of quality in front of goal that once again stood out in the cup against a resolute Gillingham.

The hosts' game plan to contain and frustrate their top-flight opponents was executed perfectly as they soaked up Cardiff's dominance and restricted them to half-chances.

Neil Warnock made seven changes to a Bluebirds side beaten by Tottenham on New Year's Day, and it was replacement left-back Joe Bennett who saw the best of Cardiff's early opportunities, which was saved by Tomas Holy.

But it was Gillingham, one point above the League One drop zone, who could have taken the lead either side of the break as Eaves headed off target and Parker fired over the bar.

Centre forward Eaves was pivotal when a well-deserved opener did come for the hosts as he cut the ball back for List to finish from inside the box.

"Elliott List had an excellent game alongside Tom Eaves," said Gillingham boss Steve Lovell, who also thought his back three were "outstanding".

"The crowd were excellent. They were noisy and got right behind us."

Cardiff have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions by sides from outside the top flight this season, with Norwich City knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.

The Welsh side sit one place above the Premier League relegation spots and Warnock's focus will now be solely on trying to retain his side's top-flight status.

'If he'd had a heart attack, he'd be dead now' - what the managers said

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell: "It means everything at the moment because it's the game we've just played and we got a result out of it.

"Obviously I haven't played against many Premiership teams before so it's got to be the best (of my career), hasn't it?"

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "I just wish we could go in front now and then, somebody told me we've only been in front 94 minutes this season.

"It seemed like we just wanted two or three more seconds every time we got a chance. I bet we would have missed their chance if we'd had it, we'd have had another two touches.

"I've no complaints with the attitude, just we wouldn't have scored in a million years."

On the time it took injured players Kadeem Harris and Danny Ward to receive treatment: "I think if you're a medical person and you are wanting a stretcher, you'd be there quicker.

"If he'd had a heart attack, he'd be dead now. I think they've got a lot to learn.

"Whatever division you're in, you are concerned about your players if they don't get the right treatment and we were waiting for a stretcher for I don't know how long, but that's life."