Match ends, Gillingham 1, Cardiff City 0.
Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City in FA Cup third round
-
- From the section FA Cup
League One Gillingham shocked Premier League visitors Cardiff City as Elliott List scored a late winner to send the hosts into the FA Cup fourth round.
List fired a composed finish beyond Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies with nine minutes to go at Priestfield Stadium.
Cardiff, who named a much-changed side for the game, failed to make their dominance count.
But the Gills were good value for their win, with Josh Parker and Tom Eaves earlier missing good chances.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing did curl Cardiff's best effort against the bar in the second half as the visitors registered 21 shots on goal, but just four on target.
Callum Reilly also struck the frame of the goal as Gillingham threatened to double their lead on the break.
Gills execute game plan to perfection
Both sides' main aim this season must be to avoid relegation from their respective divisions, but it was Cardiff's lack of quality in front of goal that once again stood out in the cup against a resolute Gillingham.
The hosts' game plan to contain and frustrate their top-flight opponents was executed perfectly as they soaked up Cardiff's dominance and restricted them to half-chances.
Neil Warnock made seven changes to a Bluebirds side beaten by Tottenham on New Year's Day, and it was replacement left-back Joe Bennett who saw the best of Cardiff's early opportunities, which was saved by Tomas Holy.
But it was Gillingham, one point above the League One drop zone, who could have taken the lead either side of the break as Eaves headed off target and Parker fired over the bar.
Centre forward Eaves was pivotal when a well-deserved opener did come for the hosts as he cut the ball back for List to finish from inside the box.
"Elliott List had an excellent game alongside Tom Eaves," said Gillingham boss Steve Lovell, who also thought his back three were "outstanding".
"The crowd were excellent. They were noisy and got right behind us."
Cardiff have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions by sides from outside the top flight this season, with Norwich City knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.
The Welsh side sit one place above the Premier League relegation spots and Warnock's focus will now be solely on trying to retain his side's top-flight status.
'If he'd had a heart attack, he'd be dead now' - what the managers said
Gillingham boss Steve Lovell: "It means everything at the moment because it's the game we've just played and we got a result out of it.
"Obviously I haven't played against many Premiership teams before so it's got to be the best (of my career), hasn't it?"
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "I just wish we could go in front now and then, somebody told me we've only been in front 94 minutes this season.
"It seemed like we just wanted two or three more seconds every time we got a chance. I bet we would have missed their chance if we'd had it, we'd have had another two touches.
"I've no complaints with the attitude, just we wouldn't have scored in a million years."
On the time it took injured players Kadeem Harris and Danny Ward to receive treatment: "I think if you're a medical person and you are wanting a stretcher, you'd be there quicker.
"If he'd had a heart attack, he'd be dead now. I think they've got a lot to learn.
"Whatever division you're in, you are concerned about your players if they don't get the right treatment and we were waiting for a stretcher for I don't know how long, but that's life."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Holy
- 4Lacey
- 6ZakuaniBooked at 49mins
- 34Ogilvie
- 2O'Neill
- 33Byrne
- 13Reilly
- 3GarmstonBooked at 90mins
- 14ParkerBooked at 90mins
- 15List
- 9Eaves
Substitutes
- 7Hanlan
- 11Charles-Cook
- 17Nasseri
- 19Simpson
- 23Mbo
- 24Rees
- 30Hadler
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 2Peltier
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 3Bennett
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 20DamourSubstituted forHoilettat 90+3'minutes
- 8Ralls
- 23K HarrisSubstituted forMurphyat 54'minutes
- 13Paterson
- 14ReidSubstituted forWardat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Ward
- 11Murphy
- 18Cunningham
- 28Murphy
- 33Hoilett
- 36Coxe
- 39Humphries
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 7,090
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Cardiff City 0.
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Booking
Bradley Garmston (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett replaces Loïc Damour.
Booking
Josh Parker (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Tom Eaves (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Callum Reilly (Gillingham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Foul by Loïc Damour (Cardiff City).
Josh Parker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Lacey (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Cardiff City 0. Elliott List (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Eaves.
Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Danny Ward replaces Bobby Reid.
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Damour (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Attempt saved. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Parker (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.