Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may return to training in February

Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoys his return to the grass

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to training at the end of February.

The 24-year-old has been out since suffering knee ligament damage during the Champions League semi-final with Roma in April.

"Best news. He started going on the pitch and looked normal. We had to wait for the reaction and there was none," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"No pressure so late February/March for him to come back to training."

Oxlade-Chamberlain needed surgery for an injury picked up tackling Aleksandar Kolarov in a 5-2 first-leg win over Roma at Anfield.

The England international's time out of the game included missing the 2018 World Cup.

He posted a picture on Instagram of himself running with his arms aloft and the message: "That feeling when you're finally back out on the grass for the first time in 8 months."

Klopp added: "It's a surprise. He's ahead of schedule. That's always good news. We try not to push him too much but we don't want to hold him back.

"If he makes further steps like he did in the last few weeks he can play Premier League football this season, which is nice to know."