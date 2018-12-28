Peter Hill-Wood: Arsenal's former chairman has died at the age of 82

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.

He became chairman in 1982 and presided over the appointments of George Graham and Arsene Wenger as managers and they won five league titles, five FA Cups, the League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup between them.

Ill health forced Hill-Wood to step down from the position in June 2013.

Arsenal say he was also "instrumental" in the successful move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.

