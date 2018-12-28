Rangers v Celtic: Steven Gerrard says Rangers must bring 'A game'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lost the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is targeting victory over Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday to "put us where we need to be".

A home win at Ibrox would draw the Glasgow rivals level on 42 points going into the winter break.

But Rangers have won only two of their past six league outings and have played a game more than Celtic.

"I feel we're a couple of results away from having the perfect six months, if you like," said Gerrard.

"We have to bring our A game. We're playing against a good team with good players. They will be well drilled, I know that for sure.

"We know that we have to bring our best to get the result we want. I'm confident the players can do that."

Gerrard's debut season as a manager started with European qualifiers in mid-July and the end-of-year derby will be his 38th game in charge.

Aberdeen are the only side to have won at Ibrox during the former Liverpool's captain's reign.

"It's the last fixture, there's 90 minutes to go empty it for and give everything you've got," he said. "Let's see where it takes us.

"We've certainly got respect for the opposition but what a fantastic opportunity for the players to go try to get the result we need.

"I just hope the players go give a true account of themselves. I think we've shown at Ibrox this season against high-level opposition that when we play with freedom, back ourselves and go out with confidence then we've played some really nice stuff."

Gerrard has a lengthy list of casualties to contend with as Connor Goldson joined Gareth McAuley, Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack in the treatment room.

But Gerrard said: "We will give everyone up to the last possible moment.

"I've still got some decisions to make and checks to do. We've still got 24 hours to go and decisions to be made. There's still two or three that are touch and go.

"It's not ideal in terms of availability but we will still have a strong team out."