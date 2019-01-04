Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 7.
Tranmere Rovers 0-7 Tottenham: Fernando Llorente scores hat-trick in thrashing
-
- From the section FA Cup
Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick as Tottenham scored seven goals against League Two Tranmere Rovers to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round.
Llorente, making just his second start of the season, scored three in 24 minutes as Spurs recorded their biggest away win in the club's history.
First he turned in Son Heung-min's cut-back in the 48th minute for Spurs' second and then slid a finish under Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies from Oliver Skipp's pass.
Just a minute later the Spaniard completed his hat-trick by poking in Lucas Moura's cross before being replaced by England captain Harry Kane.
Spurs had been kept out for 40 minutes until Serge Aurier hit a 25-yard shot that deflected off Emmanuel Monthe before swerving into the top corner.
Llorente's first goal was the first of three in nine minutes for Spurs at the start of the second half with Aurier slotting in his second and Son scoring a fine individual goal with a solo run from deep.
Kane added the seventh in the 82nd minute with a calm chip over Davies from inside the penalty area to draw level with Cliff Jones as Spurs' joint fourth top scorer on 159 goals.
Tranmere, aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2003-04, rarely troubled their Premier League opponents.
Their best chance came shortly after Llorente had given Spurs a two-goal lead but Harvey Gilmour's shot was blocked over after a long throw.
Much-changed Spurs turn on the style
Spurs made eight changes for the game but still fielded a team with eight internationals including Dele Alli, their captain on the night, and in-form Son.
Kane, playmaker Christian Eriksen and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris were among those rested from the starting line-up but Spurs always looked comfortable as the 74 league places between the sides showed.
Tottenham could have scored before their 40th-minute opener but Son and Lucas Moura both missed chances when through on goal.
Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham were helped by a strange performance from Tranmere who seemed to stand off their opponents rather than apply pressure on a bobbly surface at their home ground.
Once Aurier's goal went in the result never looked in doubt and Spurs cut through their opponents with ease.
Llorente has had little game-time this season - he was appearing for just the 11th time this season - but he was on hand to apply three simple finishes.
It is the second year in a row the Spaniard has scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup, doing so in last season's fifth round in a replay against Rochdale.
Son was the creator of much of the good play for Spurs with a driving run to the byeline for Llorente's first goal and a sublime touch in the build-up to feeding Aurier for his second.
The South Korean's goal was his seventh in his last six games and his free-scoring sums up the form of Spurs as a team who have found the net 33 times in the last 34 days.
Spurs were also able to hand first-team debuts to 20-year-old midfielder George Marsh and 18-year-old Timothy Eyoma.
Man of the match - Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Tottenham were brilliant - manager reaction
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was tough, the scoreline says that. We got punished for moments of where a wee bit of quality was needed against a very good Spurs side, but we've done well to get to this stage of the competition.
"To play against a team like Tottenham was fantastic for the club but we'll move ahead and it's all about the league now.
"Tottenham were brilliant. Every mistake we made, they took their opportunity. They were great with the football, with getting back, and their attitude coming here was fantastic. They showed what wonderful footballers they are.
"About 10 of our lads played for us in the National League last year so for them to be involved in this occasion will do them the world of good. Now we have to move ahead and learn the lessons from it."
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I am very pleased but very cold. It is so cold. We were very solid, they worked very hard in the first half and of course, we were a little bit lucky to open the scoring.
"In the second half we found space and were very clinical in front of goal. It was 7-0 but it was very tough to open the scoring.
"It was the plan to give Harry Kane 15-20 minutes to play, he always wants to play. It is important too for the fans here and the opponents to enjoy Harry Kane, he's an icon in England and not everyone can have the opportunity to see him. It was important to show some respect to the people who are here, it was very nice for everyone."
Llorente loves the cup - the best stats
- This was Tottenham's biggest margin of victory in a competitive match since they beat Wigan Athletic 9-1 in the Premier League in November 2009, and their biggest in the FA Cup since they beat Crewe 13-2 in a fourth round replay in February 1960.
- Both of Tranmere Rovers' heaviest ever defeats in the FA Cup have now come against Spurs (9-1 in January 1953 and 7-0 today).
- Tottenham have already won as many away matches in all competitions this season (13 wins from 18 matches) than they managed in the entirety of 2017-18 (13 of 26).
- Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last six games for Tottenham in all competitions (seven goals, five assists), as many as he was in his previous 31 combined prior to this.
- Fernando Llorente has scored his second hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur, with both coming in his last two starts in the FA Cup (also v Rochdale in February 2018).
- Serge Aurier has scored as many goals against Tranmere tonight (two) as he had in his first 35 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions combined before today.
- Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last eight FA Cup appearances, with eight of those coming against opposition from outside the Premier League.
What's next?
Tottenham's next match is their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT. Tranmere travel to Cheltenham Town in their next game on Saturday, 12 January (15:00).
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 16Ellis
- 5McNulty
- 6Monthe
- 14Caprice
- 8HarrisSubstituted forBanksat 58'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 12McCullough
- 22Gilmour
- 3Ridehalgh
- 10Norwood
- 11JenningsSubstituted forMullinat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Buxton
- 4Sutton
- 9Mullin
- 20Stockton
- 24Bakayogo
- 28Banks
- 32Passant
Tottenham
- 22Gazzaniga
- 21Foyth
- 6D SánchezSubstituted forEyomaat 79'minutes
- 33Davies
- 24Aurier
- 20Alli
- 52Skipp
- 16Walker-Peters
- 27Lucas Moura
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forKaneat 75'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forMarshat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Alderweireld
- 10Kane
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 23Eriksen
- 47Marsh
- 53Eyoma
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 12,553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 7.
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harvey Gilmour (Tranmere Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Gilmour.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Connor Jennings.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Mark Ellis tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Timothy Eyoma replaces Davinson Sánchez.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker-Peters tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Liam Ridehalgh tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Fernando Llorente.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
Attempt blocked. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 6. Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5. Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Skipp with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. George Marsh replaces Son Heung-Min.
Attempt missed. Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur).
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Oliver Banks replaces Jay Harris.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Lucas Moura.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Gilmour (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur).
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.