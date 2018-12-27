Simon Francis: Bournemouth defender sidelined for up to nine months with ACL injury
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will be out for between six and nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The 33-year-old club captain was carried off on a stretcher after suffering the injury in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat by Tottenham at Wembley.
Francis has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season.
"We are devastated to have lost Simon to a serious knee injury," said Cherries boss Eddie Howe.
"It is a huge blow for us to lose our captain and someone who has performed so well and consistently for the team over a long period of time.
"There is a long road ahead but Simon is a model professional who has a positive mindset and is surrounded by good people. I know he will leave no stone unturned in order to get back as soon as possible."
Francis sustained the injury as he twisted trying to challenge Spurs forward Son Heung-min shortly before half-time.
Earlier this month, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook was also ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.