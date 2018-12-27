Inter Milan to play two home league games behind closed doors after alleged racist abuse

Inter Milan will play two home league games behind closed doors following the alleged racist abuse of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.

The Italian side will also play a third match at the San Siro without opening the 'curva' section of the ground, popular with fans known as 'ultras'.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said he asked for the match to be suspended three times and claimed Koulibaly was targeted in the 1-0 defeat.

Inter are deciding whether to appeal.

