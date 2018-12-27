Glentoran exit for midfielder John McGuigan

John McGuigan made his debut for Glentoran in June 2011

John McGuigan's second spell at Glentoran has come to an end after the Premiership club cancelled the midfielder's contract.

The 25-year-old moved back to the Oval from Warrenpoint Town in July 2017.

"John McGuigan's contract has been cancelled and he has left the club," Glentoran said on their website on Thursday.

McGuigan played 36 games for the Glens since his return from Warrenpoint and scored seven goals.

Glentoran did not give a reason for the decision to terminate McGuigan's contract.

The club added: "John's wage, along with wages already freed up and any others freed up during the transfer window, will be made available to the manager to strengthen the playing squad."

Glentoran were beaten 4-0 by rivals Linfield on Boxing Day to extend their run without a win in the league to seven games.