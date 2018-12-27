Rasheedat Ajibade: Nigeria's rising star moves to Norway

Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade will play alongside Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit at Avaldsnes

Nigeria's Women international Rasheedat Ajibade has joined Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented her country at all levels, sealed the move from Nigeria Women Premier League club FC Robo Queens.

She joins Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit at the club.

Avaldsnes manager Lena Tyriberget believes they have snapped up one of Africa's most promising young talents ahead of the 2019 Toposerien season which starts in March.

"She is good with ball, is forward-looking in the game and has good drive. She is a player for the future." said Tyriberget.

"When you look at her age and her merits - she's been central to the under-20 team and the senior national team, most recently in the Africa championship that Nigeria and Rasheedat won.

"You realise that Rasheedat is a very promising Nigerian national team player. In terms of position as a player, she is typically either a number 8 or 10 on the pitch."

Ajibade scored once as Nigeria won a ninth title at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

She played for Nigeria at the 2016 Under-17 World Cup as well as the 2016 and 2018 Under-20 World Cups.

Joint-top scorer with 10 goals as the Falconets qualified for the Under-20 World Cup this year and also helped the senior B team to a third-place finish at the 2018 West Africa Football Union title.

She is regarded as one of the best female freestyle footballers in Nigeria after winning the competition back to back in September.