Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward faces no FA action over Newcastle penalty

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's second goal in their 4-0 win over Newcastle

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will face no action from the Football Association over the incident which led to his penalty against Newcastle at Anfield.

The Egypt forward, 26, went down after minimal contact from Magpies defender Paul Dummett.

Salah converted from the spot in a 4-0 win, a result which put the Premier League leaders six points clear.

As there was contact between the players, it did not meet the FA's threshold for a disciplinary charge.

Salah could have faced a two-match ban, which would have seen him miss key league games against Arsenal and Manchester City.

A rule was introduced for the 2017-18 season designed to punish players for simulation that leads to a penalty or an opponent being sent off