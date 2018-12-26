Premier League quick stats: Pep Guardiola, Liverpool, Tottenham, Roy Hodgson

Pep Guardiola has experienced 55% of his Premier League defeats in December - having previously managed in countries with a winter break

Liverpool are six points clear of Tottenham at the top after big wins for both sides - coupled with Manchester City's shock defeat at Leicester.

Here we look at some of the most interesting stats to come from Wednesday's games, as Pep Guardiola continues to hate December, Tottenham match Arsenal's 1983-84 side, Joe Hart closes in on a personal record and more...