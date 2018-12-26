Premier League quick stats: Pep Guardiola, Liverpool, Tottenham, Roy Hodgson
Liverpool are six points clear of Tottenham at the top after big wins for both sides - coupled with Manchester City's shock defeat at Leicester.
Here we look at some of the most interesting stats to come from Wednesday's games, as Pep Guardiola continues to hate December, Tottenham match Arsenal's 1983-84 side, Joe Hart closes in on a personal record and more...
- Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had seven attempts on goal in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Wolves, the most of any player in the first 45 minutes of a Premier League game this season. He failed to score.
- Burnley have conceded 41 goals in 19 games in the league this season after their 5-1 defeat by Everton. They only let in 39 in the whole of last term. Joe Hart, who has conceded all of them, has only let in more goals in a Premier League season once - 42 in 2009-10.
- Crystal Palace had 31 shots in their goalless draw against Cardiff, their highest tally in a Premier League game since 2003-04. It was the joint most Cardiff have faced in a Premier League game - level with a match against Norwich in October 2013... which also finished 0-0.
- That game was the first Premier League meeting between two managers aged over 70, with Cardiff boss Neil Warnock aged 70 years 25 days and Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson aged 71 years 139 days. Each of Hodgson's five Premier League games on 26 December have ended 0-0.
- Six of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 11 Premier League defeats have come in December, following their 2-1 loss to Leicester.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 20 matches in December in all competitions (W16 D4), winning their past nine games in a row. After beating Newcastle 4-0, they are only the fourth team to be unbeaten at the halfway stage of a Premier League season.
- Following the 3-1 win over Huddersfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just the fifth Manchester United manager to win both of his first two league matches in charge, after TJ Wallworth, Sir Matt Busby, Dave Sexton and... Jose Mourinho.
- Huddersfield are only the fourth Premier League team to lose six matches in one calendar month, with the other three all in April (Norwich - 1995, Wimbledon - 2000, Leicester - 2001).
- Tottenham won't mind because they beat Bournemouth 5-0 but they are without a draw after 19 Premier League games this season. The last team to have as long a wait for a draw in a top-flight season were Arsenal in 1983-84 (also 19 games).
- Christian Eriksen has assisted Harry Kane 18 times in the Premier League - only Frank Lampard to Didier Drogba (24), Darren Anderton to Teddy Sheringham (20) and Steve McManaman to Robbie Fowler (20) have assisted a team-mate more in the competition's history.