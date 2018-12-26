East Belfast win Steel & Sons Cup final

Eats Belfast's last Steel triumph was in the 1992/93 season

Amateur League Premier Division side East Belfast lifted the Steel & Sons Cup for only the second time in their history by beating Sirocco Works 3-0.

Former Ards and Crusaders player Stephen Cockcroft scored two goals before delivering the free-kick from which Danny McKee headed the third.

East Belfast took just four minutes to hit the front through Cockcroft.

The 24-year-old slotted in the second in the 23rd-minute with ex-Glentoran man McKee scoring in the second half.

East Belfast are in contention to add league honours to their cup success as they lie fourth in the Premier Division with games in hand.

Sirocco Works, who upset the fancied Crumlin Star on penalties to reach the Christmas Day decider, play in Division 1A, which is the second tier of the Northern Amateur League.

East Belfast's Karl Rossborough shields the ball from Warren Pinkerton of Sirocco Works