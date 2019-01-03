Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Burnley 2.
Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley: Clarets beat 10-man hosts to move out of relegation zone
Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he is excited to try and "do something that nobody has done before" after defeat against Burnley saw the Terriers stay bottom of the Premier League.
Ashley Barnes scored the winner for the Clarets in the second half which moved them out of the relegation zone.
Huddersfield had taken the lead through Steve Mounie's header in the 33rd minute but conceded Chris Wood's equaliser and had Christopher Schindler sent off within two minutes before half-time.
Schindler, who had earlier been booked for a foul on Wood, was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Dwight McNeil on the edge of the penalty area.
The German protested after being dismissed, seemingly unaware he had received the first caution earlier in the half.
That left the Terriers playing for 50 minutes with 10 men and they succumbed to a record eighth successive league defeat which leaves them eight points from safety on 10 points from 21 games.
No team has stayed up with as few points after 21 games.
"This is exactly what makes it so exciting," Wagner said.
"To be the first one and to beat the statistics. We have done this a few times in the last years.
"This is why we do this job, to be the first one who does something that nobody has done before.
"We know how difficult this task is. So difficult that nobody has done it before.
"This doesn't change that we have our plan and our schedule and what we have to do to the end of the season. We have to make ourselves independent of the statistics even if they are the truth."
Burnley also finished with 10 men after Robbie Brady was sent off for a two-footed tackle in the 90th minute but the three points take them to 16th, two points clear of 18th-placed Southampton, who drew 0-0 at Chelsea.
Bleak outlook for Terriers
Huddersfield's second successive defeat against a relegation rival follows their 1-0 loss at Fulham on Saturday and means they have lost eight league games in a row for the first time in the club's history.
They have also equalled another unwanted club record of four consecutive top-flight home defeats, a record that dates back to the 1934-35 season.
Manager David Wagner was backed by the club's owner in the match programme and his side started positively and were deserving of their goal.
It came through excellent play with Isaac Mbenza's fine cross from the left picking out Mounie perfectly for the striker to head in his first goal since April.
But in one minute and 46 seconds at the end of the first half the game changed.
Huddersfield were first guilty of allowing McNeil to get to the byeline and then Wood was sharpest in the box to apply his finish.
The home side were still reeling from the goal when Schindler was sent off.
Despite the confusion around his dismissal, the defender can have no complaints about either yellow card. Firstly, he badly mistimed a tackle to bring down Wood on 30 minutes and then felt he had to bring down McNeil as the 19-year-old charged towards the penalty area.
The winger had taken the ball around him and the Huddersfield player dragged his opponent to the ground despite other defenders being in position to cover.
"The sending off was the big decision that went against us, even if I thought it was the correct decision," Wagner said.
"We started the game well and took the lead. We take this result on the chin. We have our own plan and schedule of what we have to do.
"Statistically, 100% we are relegated because no team has survived with 10 points after 21 games but this doesn't change that we have something in our mind of what we will do."
Dyche and Burnley turning a corner?
In contrast, the win for Burnley is their second in a row - the first time they have achieved that feat since September.
They were not as impressive as in the win over West Ham on Saturday but battled hard and showed patience to break down the 10 men of Huddersfield in the second half.
Sean Dyche's side could have gone ahead earlier in the half but Wood missed a good chance at a corner and Johann Gudmundsson had a shot saved at the end of a counter-attack.
In the end their goal came from a lovely move that involved Gudmundsson, Wood and Westwood in the build-up.
Burnley had been in the relegation zone after their past three games but now move clear of the bottom three and also draw level on points with Newcastle and Cardiff, who sit either side of them in the table.
"We had calmness and the belief is growing again in what we do," Dyche said.
"We scored a really good goal and then the sending off changes the feel of the game. Then it is difficult. It is a game of patience and believing we will break them down and we did.
"We stayed focused, shifting the ball and eventually scored with a really fine move."
Burnley next league game is at home to 19th-placed Fulham and a win could see them put distance between themselves and the drop zone.
Man of the match - Dwight McNeil (Burnley)
Barnes' good form - the best stats
- Before this match, Burnley had lost all 12 Premier League games this season in which they had conceded the first goal of the match.
- Since the start of last season, only Leicester City (nine) have received more Premier League red cards than Huddersfield Town (six - level with Watford).
- Chris Wood's leveller for Burnley was his 100th goal in English league football - 14 in the Premier League, 78 in Championship and eight in League One.
- Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie scored his first Premier League goal of the season, with his 35th shot in the campaign.
- Burnley's Ashley Barnes has been involved in three goals in his past four Premier League games (two goals, one assist), more than in his previous 18 combined (two goals).
What's next?
Both teams are in FA Cup third-round action this weekend.
Huddersfield travel to play Bristol City on Saturday at 17:30 GMT. Burnley host Barnsley earlier on Saturday at 12:30.
The Terriers' next league game comes against Cardiff while Burnley host Fulham (both 15:00 on 12 January).
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 33HadergjonajSubstituted forLöweat 71'minutes
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26SchindlerBooked at 41mins
- 5Kongolo
- 6Hogg
- 8Billing
- 9Kachunga
- 21PritchardSubstituted forDurmat 44'minutesSubstituted forDepoitreat 83'minutes
- 18Mbenza
- 24Mounie
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 11Diakhaby
- 12Hamer
- 15Löwe
- 20Depoitre
- 27Stankovic
- 37Durm
Burnley
- 1HeatonBooked at 90mins
- 26BardsleyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLowtonat 59'minutes
- 5Tarkowski
- 6MeeBooked at 14mins
- 3Taylor
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 18Westwood
- 4Cork
- 31McNeilSubstituted forBradyat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11WoodBooked at 78mins
- 10BarnesSubstituted forHendrickat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 9Vokes
- 12Brady
- 13Hendrick
- 20Hart
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 23,715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Burnley 2.
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Tom Heaton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Ashley Barnes.
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Robbie Brady (Burnley) is shown the red card.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Isaac Mbenza (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Cork with a through ball.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Laurent Depoitre replaces Erik Durm because of an injury.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Chris Wood (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Burnley 2. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe replaces Florent Hadergjonaj.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Robbie Brady replaces Dwight McNeil.
Delay in match Erik Durm (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Phil Bardsley because of an injury.
Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).