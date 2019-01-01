Newcastle United v Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez, who last started a league game on 3 November, returns to Manchester United's squad after injury

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez suffered a hip injury at Watford and will be assessed, while Ciaran Clark remains a doubt with an ankle problem.

Ki Sung-yeung is away at the Asian Cup but Jonjo Shelvey made his return from injury as a substitute at the weekend.

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be involved for the first time since 24 November.

Eric Bailly is suspended, while Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo remain out.

Marcus Rashford should be fit despite limping off against Bournemouth.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four Premier League goals and played in some comprehensive wins against Newcastle - but it wasn't all sunshine and roses when meeting the Magpies.

His only Premier League red card came against them (for scything down Rob Lee at Old Trafford in 1998), and he started in the famous 'Howay 5 0h!' game in October 1996.

Summoning up the spirit of Philippe Albert and co is surely beyond Newcastle 22-plus years on, and just becoming the first team to stop Solskjaer's Red Devils from winning would be a fine achievement.

This promises to be a big year of change for both clubs. Or does it? If Manchester United keep winning under their 'caretaker'…

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "Someone has to win some of these games, you know it will be tough.

"The target will be at the end of January if we are out of the bottom three, then that will be good news."

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær on the returning Alexis Sanchez: "He will be involved [at Newcastle], yes. He wants to play all the time, he's one of those characters. He has not had enough fitness work but he is champing at the bit.

"I think Alexis is a player that would benefit from the interchanging, rotation and movements and, of course, more chances. If we create more chances and get the ball in the final third, he will be an asset for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will be slightly upset his side only managed a point against Watford. Rafa will set his team up to stop the visitors, but they win very few games at home.

It's not in Benitez's DNA to 'have a go'. He'll want Manchester United to find a way to try to unlock his team.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only win in the eight most recent meetings came at St James' Park last season courtesy of a Matt Ritchie goal.

The Magpies could earn consecutive top-flight home victories against Manchester United for the first time since 1987.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only won once in seven league matches.

They have been beaten in all eight fixtures this season against the sides who began 2019 in the top eight of the table.

The Magpies have lost seven home league games in 2018-19, a joint-high with Huddersfield. They have only twice lost more Premier League home fixtures in an entire season.

Ten of Newcastle's 15 league goals have been scored in the opening 30 minutes of their matches.

They have scored four second-half goals, the equal fewest of any top-flight side.

Rafael Benitez has won each of his past four home games against Manchester United in all competitions: two with Liverpool, and one each with Chelsea and Newcastle.

Manchester United