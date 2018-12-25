Quique Sanchez Flores: China's Shanghai Shenhua appoint ex-Watford boss as manager

From the section

Sanchez Flores has coached in Asia before, having had spells in the UAE with Al Ahli and Al Ain

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has been named head coach of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sanchez Flores, 53, led Watford to 12th place in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final in 2015/16.

The Spaniard, who has coached the likes of Benfica, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, was sacked by Espanyol in April after nearly two years in charge.

His new club were seventh last season, 30 points behind winners Shanghai SIPG.

The Chinese club has previously been managed by Gus Poyet, Nicolas Anelka and Howard Wilkinson.